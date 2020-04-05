Carol Salas

Carol Salas.

 Courtesy photo

Name: Carol Salas.

Residence: Linden.

Occupation: Bus driver for Yuba City Unified School District.

What’s your walk-up intro music? Reba McEntire’s “I’m a Survivor.”

Hobbies, interests: Sewing, hiking, bike riding and entertaining the grandkids. 

What brought you to the Yuba-Sutter area? To be close to family.

What do you like about the Yuba-Sutter area? It is in the middle of everything.  Snow, mountains, city, coast.  Everything is within a two-hour radius.

Where would you like to retire/live for a year? Montana.

Dream vacation? Going to Florida.

What is the closest you’ve been to a famous person? James Drury, star of the Western television series “The Virginian.”

What would you do with a million dollars? Pay off all my bills, save it for retirement.

Favorite memory to share: Memories of times with my sister and the great laughs we share.

What did you want to be when you were a kid? Housewife with lots of kids.

Favorite places in the area? Bullards Bar Reservoir for camping and hiking. 

Dream Job: I am doing it! This is the best job I have ever had!

Pet peeve? Stupid drivers that run the bus red lights endangering our students!

What do you like about yourself? I love the students. 

Where is your heaven on earth? Church.

Favorite book: The “Left Behind” series by Tim LaHaye.

What movie stops you while flipping through the TV channels? “Pretty Woman” with Richard Gere and Julia Roberts.

Favorite musical group/ sports team: George Strait and the Raiders.

Who should play you in a movie? Sally Field. 

Tags

Recommended for you