Name: Carol Salas.
Residence: Linden.
Occupation: Bus driver for Yuba City Unified School District.
What’s your walk-up intro music? Reba McEntire’s “I’m a Survivor.”
Hobbies, interests: Sewing, hiking, bike riding and entertaining the grandkids.
What brought you to the Yuba-Sutter area? To be close to family.
What do you like about the Yuba-Sutter area? It is in the middle of everything. Snow, mountains, city, coast. Everything is within a two-hour radius.
Where would you like to retire/live for a year? Montana.
Dream vacation? Going to Florida.
What is the closest you’ve been to a famous person? James Drury, star of the Western television series “The Virginian.”
What would you do with a million dollars? Pay off all my bills, save it for retirement.
Favorite memory to share: Memories of times with my sister and the great laughs we share.
What did you want to be when you were a kid? Housewife with lots of kids.
Favorite places in the area? Bullards Bar Reservoir for camping and hiking.
Dream Job: I am doing it! This is the best job I have ever had!
Pet peeve? Stupid drivers that run the bus red lights endangering our students!
What do you like about yourself? I love the students.
Where is your heaven on earth? Church.
Favorite book: The “Left Behind” series by Tim LaHaye.
What movie stops you while flipping through the TV channels? “Pretty Woman” with Richard Gere and Julia Roberts.
Favorite musical group/ sports team: George Strait and the Raiders.
Who should play you in a movie? Sally Field.