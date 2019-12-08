Name: Charlene Bole.
Age: 70.
Family: One incredible husband, two fabulous children, four wonderful grandchildren, and one amazing 95-year-old mother.
Residence: Wheatland.
Occupation: Retired special education teacher and currently an environmental consultant.
Walk-up intro music? The theme to “Indiana Jones.”
Hobbies, interest: Birding, travel, family and friends, exploring and taking care of my pet birds and my 60-year-old turtle.
What brought you to the Yuba-Sutter area? Marcus, my husband, was assigned to Beale AFB. I was lucky enough to find a great teaching job in Wheatland, and we fell in love with the area.
What do you like about the Yuba-Sutter area? The great outdoors. It is a treasure filled with birds, wildlife and farms/ranches.
Where would you like to retire to, live for a year? I have lived many places and seen many countries, but California is a fabulous place. I could see me enjoying the Pacific side of Costa Rica for a year.
Dream vacations: I like warm, and I like beaches so anywhere tropical. Tahiti, Fiji, Bali...
What is the closest you’ve been to a famous person? I occasionally sit close to my television so I am close to those people, but I did meet the Secretary of the Air Force.
What would you do with a million dollars? Make sure I invested it in good causes.
Favorite memory to share: I remember the look on the faces of my students when they have those “ah ha” moments.
What did you want to be when you were a kid? A teacher.
Favorite places in the area: Country roads and the Spenceville Wilderness area.
Dream job: I have it.
Memberships in local organizations, groups: Marysville First United Methodist Church, Wheatland Historical Society, California Retired Teachers Association, and Bear River Renaissance.
Pet peeve: When people find their cell phones more interesting than their children/families.
What do you like about yourself? I like that I like children and animals.
What, where is your heaven on earth? Being with my wonderful husband and family.
Favorite book: “Where the Red Fern Grows” (I was a teacher).
What movie stops you while flipping through the TV channels? “The Princess Bride.”
Favorite musical group: The Sierra Nevada Winds.
Who should play you in a movie? I do not know the names of many actresses ... sorry.