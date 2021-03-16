Name: Robin Carter.
Age: 52.
Family: Husband, Ryan, and two children – one is a freshman in college, Natalie, and one is a sophomore in high school, Jack.
Residence: Chico.
Occupation: Donor recruitment representative for Vitalant.
What is the most important thing to know right now if someone is considering donating blood? Blood is perishable and needed everyday by patients in critical need. Blood for patients can only be obtained from a human donor. Blood donation is an essential health care activity even in locations with stay-at-home orders. Vitalant has many safety protocols in place to protect against COVID-19. It is blood that has been collected, tested and on the hospital shelf that will help patients in an emergency. Your one hour of time donating blood could potentially help up to three patients.
Is there an age limit for donors? There is no age limit for donating blood as long as you are in good health. The minimum age to donate blood is 16 with a parent consent form.
What brought you to the Yuba-Sutter area? I was born and raised in Chico and had passed through the area many times growing up. It wasn’t until I started working for Vitalant, formerly BloodSource, that I had the opportunity to really engage with the area on a deeper level.
What do you like about the Yuba-Sutter area? It is probably cliché, but I enjoy the people I meet. There is so much diversity in the area that I really enjoy meeting and getting to know our blood drive coordinators and blood donors. I also really enjoy working with the high schools in the area. Each school is unique. I am fortunate to work with a lot of great advisors and student leaders who are on their way to becoming the leaders of tomorrow.
Where would you like to retire to/live for a year? This is a tough question, but if I had the funds, I would love to travel to Europe and live there for a year.
Dream vacation? I do really love the beach and warm weather so I am torn. Last year, I had a two-week trip planned for Italy, but then the pandemic came and I had to cancel. Italy is still on my bucket list, but somewhere that I can sit and stare out at the ocean is always a vacation I love.
What is the closest you’ve been to a famous person? One summer in college, I lived and worked in South Lake Tahoe with eight other college students. We purchased tickets to see Joan Rivers at Caesar’s Palace. We slipped a note under the curtain before the show started and were invited backstage to meet Joan after the show. Unfortunately, our camera didn’t work correctly, so I have no pictures of our meeting.
What would you do with a million dollars? I should probably say something very noble, but honestly, I would make sure that my extended family and I had our homes paid off and then maybe take that beach vacation.
Favorite memory to share? Not necessarily a memory I share often, but I do remember heading to Loma Rica for a blood drive many years ago. It was springtime and the drive was relaxing. I remember driving past a field of miniature sheep with little jackets on to keep their fleece clean. It was just so cute and picturesque. It almost didn’t seem real.
What did you want to be when you were a kid? Probably an actress. As the youngest of four kids, I was always trying to be a little comedic or dramatic to get my sisters’ attention.
Favorite places in the area? Because I drive so much visiting different blood drives, I really love seeing the Sutter Buttes. It is kind of the anchor for the valley. On a clear day with the sun shining just right, they are just spectacular. Driving home from a blood drive at Boyd Hall earlier this year the air was so clear and you could see the Buttes with such detail. It was such a beautiful scene.
Dream job? My job is pretty close sometimes. I have the pleasure of meeting and working with some of the kindest and most passionate people. I am also supporting a cause that helps countless patients. I’ve had the opportunity to help some of the patients we serve and I am amazed at their stories. Very remarkable people. I am also a blood recipient, so I understand how important it is to donate blood.
Pet peeve? Bad customer service.
What do you like about yourself? I think I am a people person and I like creating relationships.
What/where is your heaven on earth? I haven’t traveled extensively, but I do love anytime I can get to the coast to see the ocean. We have spent a few family vacations in the Santa Cruz area so it has some special memories for me.
Favorite book? I reread “To Kill a Mockingbird” early in the pandemic. I think, subconsciously, Atticus reminds me a bit of my dad. A lot of the values and the work ethic that I have comes from my dad. Now that he is gone, I really miss his wisdom.
What movie stops you while flipping through the TV channels? This happens a lot. It could be anything from “When Harry Met Sally” to “The Avengers.”
Favorite musical group/sports team? I always appreciate songs I can sing along with – from John Mellencamp to Post Malone. Because of my husband, I am a big SF Giants fan. We were fortunate enough to be able to go to game one of the 2010 World Series. A dream for my husband.
Who should play you in a movie? When I was younger, people used to tell me I reminded them of Celine Dion.