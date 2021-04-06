Name: Ryan Wallace.
Age: 35.
Family: Wife, Brittany, and three amazing kids, Weston, Brooklynn, and Hunter.
Residence: Lincoln.
Occupation: Marysville High School math teacher and activities director.
What’s your walk-up intro music: “End of Line” by Daft Punk.
Hobbies, interests: I love playing sports and working out. I play basketball, baseball and tennis. I am a huge Superman and Chicago Cubs fan.
What brought you to the Yuba-Sutter area? The privilege of teaching at Marysville High School.
What do you like about the Yuba-Sutter area? Community is important to everyone.
Where would you like to retire to/live for a year? In a cabin in the mountains.
Dream vacation: All-expenses-paid vacation to Scotland.
What is the closest you’ve been to a famous person? I literally gave a hug to Sean Astin (Samwise Gamgee).
What would you do with a million dollars? Buy a home for my parents, pay for my kids’ colleges, and build the sickest man-cave ever.
Favorite memory to share: Holding each of my children when they were born.
What did you want to be when you were a kid? Like every other kid who played basketball: NBA Superstar.
Favorite places in the area: Silver Dollar in Marysville, Cinco de Mayo in Olivehurst, Edgewater park.
Dream job: Literally doing it right now... half teaching math, half being the activities director.
Memberships in local organizations/groups: So happy to be part of a men’s workout and leadership group called F3.
Pet peeve: When I forget stuff. Oh, and that water bottle toss thing.
What do you like about yourself? I’m tall, blue eyes, and like to smile.
What/where is your heaven on earth? Literally playing competitive slow-pitch softball underneath the lights.
Favorite book: “The Circle Trilogy” by Ted Dekker.
What movie stops you while flipping through the TV channels? “Star Wars: Episode 3 – Revenge of the Sith.”
Favorite musical group/sports team: The band called Red and of course the Chicago Cubs.
Who should play you in a movie? Bradley Cooper.