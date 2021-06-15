Name: Amy Nore
Age: 48
Family: Three children and five grandchildren.
Residence: Yuba City
Occupation: Communications coordinator at the Yuba County Office of Education.
What’s your walk-up intro music: Panic! At the Disco
Hobbies, interests: I enjoy tennis, camping, kayaking and home renovation projects. I would love to learn more about gardening.
What brought you to the Yuba-Sutter area? A job change.
What do you like about the Yuba-Sutter area? I love that I have the opportunity to learn about the many different cultures in our area. We love to attend the Sikh Festival and Bok Kai Parade each year.
Where would you like to retire to/live for a year? I will retire wherever my children are. If I could live anywhere for a year, I would choose La Jolla in San Diego.
Dream vacation: A month-long vacation to Norway, Spain and England to visit family.
What is the closest you’ve been to a famous person? Carlo’s Bakery in New Jersey.
What would you do with a million dollars? Pay off my mortgage and put the rest away for retirement.
Favorite memory to share: When I was 10, I attended a Daddy-Daughter Dinner. This was very special to me because I had nine siblings at the time and it was nice to enjoy this sweet evening with my dad. I was also able to pick out a new dress for this special occasion.
What did you want to be when you were a kid? A court stenographer.
Favorite places in the area: My favorite place to eat is The Shack and my husband and I enjoy riding our bikes on the path out to Sutter. I also enjoy taking the grandkids to Gray Lodge to walk around to see and hear the beautiful surroundings.
Dream job: I feel I am experiencing my dream job. I love working with students, families and community members.
Memberships in local organizations/groups: Yuba-Sutter Taskforce, I serve in our youth organization at the LDS church and volunteer when I can with SAYLove.
Pet peeve: Loud, obnoxious cars. We have way too many in our area.
What do you like about yourself? I am grateful that I came from a very humble upbringing. I feel this has helped me be more compassionate toward others.
What/where is your heaven on earth? My heaven on earth is when I am surrounded by my children and grandchildren.
Favorite book: Any Jack Reacher book. He’s my hero.
What movie stops you while flipping through the TV channels? “School of Rock”
Favorite sports team: I love the San Francisco Giants.
Who should play you in a movie? Karen Grassle from “Little House on the Prairie.”