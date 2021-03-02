Louise Miller, 61, Yuba City.
Family: Husband John; children Katrina, Nicholas, Forrest, and Elise; grandchildren Opal,
Orrin, and Odette.
Occupation: Principal/superintendent at Yuba Environmental Science Charter Academy, a free, public kindergarten through eighth-grade school in the Yuba County Foothills.
What’s your walk-up intro music: “Girls Just Want to Have Fun” by Cyndi Lauper.
Hobbies, interests: Two of my main interests work together, native plants and native pollinators. I use an app called Picture This to identify plants and trees when I’m out in nature. I’m a member of the California Native Plant Society, and work to support our mission to increase understanding of California’s native flora and to preserve it for future generations. I’m also a member of Xerces Society. We do for insects and other invertebrates what the Audubon Society does for birds. I’m in my happy place when planning, planting, tending or visiting a native plant garden, park, or trail, with the knowledge that native plants sustain the life cycles of native pollinators and other wildlife. A few years ago the American Association of University Women, AAUW, invited me to put a pollinator-friendly, native plant garden that I designed and planted on their May Garden Tour. It was a blast talking with garden enthusiasts about the benefits of landscaping with native plants. I’m working on another native plant landscape now, and hope to have it in the AAUW Garden Tour when it restarts after the pandemic.
What brought you to the Yuba-Sutter area? I moved here with my family when I was in fourth grade. I’ve moved away a few times, but have come back.
What do you like about the Yuba-Sutter area? I love the diversity of cultures and the warmth and genuineness of people here. I love that we live on the Pacific Flyway and are witnesses to epic bird migrations every year. I love that we are on the Farm-to-Fork Corridor, and that our locally-produced olive oil and wine, as well as fruit and nut crops, are world class. I love how close we are to rivers, mountains, and lakes, and that we have our own locally produced hiking guide, “On the Trail” by John Elliot. This time of year, I love the profusion of blossoms in the orchards.
Where would you like to retire to/live for a year? I would like to live on the Monterey Bay for a year. The beaches offer year round opportunities to be outdoors. I would trade migrating birds for migrating whales. The Monterey Bay Aquarium, with its habitat based approach to exhibits and mission to inspire conservation of the ocean, is one of my favorite environmental educational institutions. I would become a member of the aquarium, visit regularly and take part in their educational programs.
Dream vacation: My dream vacation is hiking in Japan on centuries old trails. On a trip like this I would enjoy nature by day, and stay at traditional inns and soak in hot springs by night. This vacation checks all of my dream vacation boxes, hiking, nature, culture, and great food, all without giving up creature comforts.
What is the closest you’ve been to a famous person? When I was a teenager I had the opportunity to shake hands with then president of Nicaragua, Anastasio Somoza Debayle, because of where my grandfather worked. As an adult I attended a lecture by one of my heroes, Jane Goodall, at Laxson Auditorium in Chico. The experience was so moving that I wept tears of joy.
What would you do with a million dollars? I would donate to an environmental education foundation.
Favorite memory to share: My parents took our family on a vacation to the redwoods and the coast. To me, as a young child, both places seemed magical. The redwoods, with their moss, ferns, deep shade and huge trees, looked like a fairy world. The tide pools on the coast seemed like tiny enchanted worlds of their own. Each contained fantastic creatures that I’d never seen before.
What did you want to be when you were a kid? Growing up under the cloud of the cold war, I wished for world peace. I wanted to be a flight attendant, a translator at the United Nations or the Secretary of State of the United States. And then I’d lighten up and want to be an artist. While I didn’t do any of those jobs, I was a foreign exchange student and have hosted foreign exchange students. I discovered that world peace begins in hearts and homes.
Favorite places in the area: I love the nature trails right here in Yuba City along Feather River Parkway and the native plant demonstration garden at Gauche Park. If I want a change of scenery I go 13 miles out of Marysville to trails at Hammon Grove Park, or up into the mountains to trails at Rice’s Crossing Preserve and Bullards Bar Reservoir.
Dream job: I have my dream job. I’m fortunate to do work that has a positive impact on students and the environment and to work alongside people who are passionate about serving students and teaching environmental science. Two parts of my job that I especially love are supporting project-based learning that addresses authentic environmental issues and making kid-friendly films that teach environmental stewardship and encourage spending time in nature.
Memberships in local organizations/groups: I’m a member of the Sutter County Museum and a fan of the museum’s vision of community. I’m also a member of Toastmasters. We meet on Zoom instead of in-person these days. I’m a founding member of Yuba-Sutter Race Dialogues. We’re a diverse group that came together to organize for racial justice. We screen and discuss films, host book clubs, network with like-minded organizations, and meet on Saturdays at the City Center Fountain in Yuba City to walk together.
What do you like about yourself? I’m creative and I like to have fun. I enjoy the journey of life.
What/where is your heaven on earth? My heaven on earth is anywhere that my kids and their families are.
Favorite book: I love reading non-fiction. There are so many great writers, that I regularly update my list of favorites. Recently I’ve read and recommended “The Color of Law” by Richard Rothstein, “Mediocre” by Ijeoma Oluo, “American Rule” by Jared Yates Sexton and “Back on the Fire” by Gary Snyder.
Some classic good reads that I still refer to and recommend are “Last Child in the Woods” by Richard Louv, “There’s No Such Thing as Bad Weather” by Linda Akeson McGurk, “Sharing Nature with Children” by Joseph Cornell and “Slow Food Nation” by Carlo Petrini.
What movie stops you while flipping through the TV channels? “My Octopus Teacher,” directed by Pippa Ehrlich and James Reed, and starring Craig Foster, surprised and captivated me. It’s an unusual, beautiful, and moving environmental documentary that has won international accolades.
Favorite sports teams: My kids’ sports teams were the ones I followed, so my favorites are youth T-ball, basketball and volleyball. Add to that Chico State Rugby, where I saw some pretty thrilling action.