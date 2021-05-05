Name: Cynthia Hackett, aka “Tootie”
Age: 62
Family: Married to Geno Hackett, two sons, Robert Jr. and William, one granddaughter, Kiana, three grandsons, Robert III (“Google”), Luke and Cash.
Residence: Williams
Occupation: Granzella’s kitchen manager for 34 years and founder of Karen’s House.
What’s your music of choice when entering or exiting a room? “Old-Time Rock ‘n’ roll,” Bob Seger or any Garth song.
Hobbies: Gardening, arts and crafts and going to the Kansas City Chiefs football games.
What brought you to the Yuba-Sutter-Colusa area? My mom moved our family here when I was three.
What do you like about the Yuba-Sutter-Colusa area? Well in Colusa County the small town, the fact that people do care.
Where would you like to retire? Missouri
Dream Vacation: For one NFL season follow the KC Chiefs around and go to every game.
What is the closest you’ve been to a famous person? Chuck Berry, I was walking past his limo, he put his window down and said “hi.”
What would you do with a million dollars? Finish paying my house off and go on that dream vacation.
Favorite memory to share: The first time me and my husband went to Arrowhead Stadium, I was in awe.
What did you want to be when you were a kid? I never really gave it any thought when I was growing up.
Favorite places in the area: The river, I love to go floating with my friends.
Dream Job: Not working.
Memberships in local organizations: I really don’t have much extra time. I work full time, raise my six-year-old grandson and I am the founder of Karen’s house, I am so busy.
Pet peeve: Liars
What do you like about yourself? That I am a loving grandmother, mother and wife and a caring person.
Where is your heaven on earth? My backyard in the garden with a cold Michelob Ultra.
Favorite book: Well lately I will have to go with “Green Eggs and Ham.”
What movie stops you while flipping through the TV channels? “Escape to Witch Mountain”
Favorite musical group/sports team: Musical group – The Rolling Stones. Sports team – KC Chiefs.
Who should play you in a movie: Bette Midler