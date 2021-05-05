Name: Cynthia Hackett, aka “Tootie”

Age: 62

Family: Married to Geno Hackett, two sons, Robert Jr. and William, one granddaughter, Kiana, three grandsons, Robert III (“Google”), Luke and Cash.

Residence: Williams

Occupation: Granzella’s kitchen manager for 34 years and founder of Karen’s House.

What’s your music of choice when entering or exiting a room? “Old-Time Rock ‘n’ roll,” Bob Seger or any Garth song.

Hobbies: Gardening, arts and crafts and going to the Kansas City Chiefs football games.

What brought you to the Yuba-Sutter-Colusa area? My mom moved our family here when I was three.

What do you like about the Yuba-Sutter-Colusa area?  Well in Colusa County the small town, the fact that people do care.

Where would you like to retire? Missouri

Dream Vacation: For one NFL season follow the KC Chiefs around and go to every game.

What is the closest you’ve been to a famous person? Chuck Berry, I was walking past his limo, he put his window down and said “hi.”

What would you do with a million dollars? Finish paying my house off and go on that dream vacation.

Favorite memory to share: The first time me and my husband went to Arrowhead Stadium, I was in awe.

What did you want to be when you were a kid? I never really gave it any thought when I was growing up.

Favorite places in the area: The river, I love to go floating with my friends.

Dream Job: Not working.

Memberships in local organizations: I really don’t have much extra time. I work full time, raise my six-year-old grandson and I am the founder of Karen’s house, I am so busy.

Pet peeve: Liars

What do you like about yourself? That I am a loving grandmother, mother and wife and a caring person.

Where is your heaven on earth? My backyard in the garden with a cold Michelob Ultra.

Favorite book: Well lately I will have to go with “Green Eggs and Ham.”

What movie stops you while flipping through the TV channels? “Escape to Witch Mountain”

Favorite musical group/sports team:  Musical group – The Rolling Stones. Sports team – KC Chiefs.

Who should play you in a movie: Bette Midler

