Name: Nicole “Nikki” Fous
Age: 43
Family: I have a son, Adi Marcel, who is 20 as of June 22.
Residence: Oregon House
Occupation: School food authority aka “Lunch Lady.”
What’s your walk-up intro music: “The Imperial March” by John Williams (Star Wars).
Hobbies, interests: Dancing, recycle art projects, cooking.
What brought you to the Yuba-Sutter area? I came to explore California as a WWOOFer (Worldwide Opportunities on Organic Farms) to learn how to live a more sustainable lifestyle and learn more about where our food comes from and how to connect more with Mother Earth.
What do you like about the Yuba-Sutter area? I love the mountains, trees, rivers and farms.
Where would you like to retire to/live for a year? My own property in the mountains among the redwoods in a nice cabin with my dogs.
Dream vacation: An Alaskan cruise.
What is the closest you’ve been to a famous person? I have hung out with the entire cast of Day of the Dead for a week during a festival I put on in Florida.
What would you do with a million dollars? Buy property and build several cabins for my family and friends to live in.
Favorite memory to share: I marched on stilts in the Pride/BLM parade in San Francisco last year. It was so amazing to be part of a movement that means so much to me.
What did you want to be when you were a kid? A trapeze artist in the circus (which I kinda did to some extent).
Favorite places in the area: The Yuba River (Fairy Falls) and Bullards Bar. The rocks and the water are amazing.
Dream job: A set, props and costume creator for the movies.
Memberships in local organizations/groups: Yuba-Sutter Chamber of Commerce (via AeroSTEM Academy).
Pet peeve: Things on top of the kitchen counter.
What do you like about yourself? My diversity. I am able to make connections with so many different types of people.
What/where is your heaven on earth? A warm granite rock in the Yuba River or a treehouse in the redwood forest.
Favorite book: “Death Troopers” by Joe Schreiber.
What movie stops you while flipping through the TV channels? Any Star Wars movie or series.
Favorite musical group: The Chemical Brothers.
Who should play you in a movie? Me! or Jennifer Tilly.