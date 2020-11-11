Nadine Benz, 57, Colusa, funeral director at McNary Moore Funeral Service and Cremation.
Family: Significant other, Verdo Werre, two handsome sons, and beautiful daughter-in-law. If you are counting blending of the families, I have a bonus daughter and son-in-law expecting their first baby and a bonus son and his significant other also expecting their first baby. I also share my home with way too many animals.
Occupation: Licensed funeral director and I also have a non-profit that I run that fosters, spays and re-homes feral kittens. I have had 35 come through my hands this season. Considering one cat can produce 180 kittens over her lifetime that is a pretty good dent in the local feral population.
Do you have a song/band that sparks your interest? I am a classic rock person, with a heavy lean to Hank Williams Jr.
Hobbies, interests: Gardening, cooking, canning, cooking, animals, cooking, crafting. Did I say cooking?
What brought you to the Yuba-Sutter-Colusa area? I was a resident here for a while many years ago. I was a dental assistant back then and worked for Dr. Noall in Yuba City and Dr. Balch in Wheatland. This was in the ‘80s. After I became a funeral director, I occasionally worked with the funeral home manager in Colusa. We maintained a friendship over the years and when my job took me to Chico I stopped in Colusa to visit, and pretty much never left.
What do you like about the Yuba-Sutter-Colusa area? I love the small town feel of it. People are friendly and I enjoy getting involved in the community when I can. I am from the San Francisco Bay Area, so it’s a big change, but I love it here.
Where would you like to retire to/live for a year? Any place that is green in the summer and has room for me to have chickens, goats and other critters I love.
Dream vacation: I already had my dream vacation. I rode on the back of a Harley through the Black Hills of South Dakota, saw Mount Rushmore and cried because of the immenseness of its meaning. Then through Yellowstone where we witnessed the eclipse and I got up close and personal with a herd of bison.
What would you do with a million dollars? Buy a retirement home/farm and then fund animal rescues better than they are.
Favorite memory to share: My youngest son was addicted to his pacifier. He did everything with it in his mouth which made his speech difficult to understand. Once I instructed him to take the plug out and repeat what he said. My older (by 20 mos) son said “mommy HE SAID” and then blurted out whatever it was. I was blown away he was able to make heads or tails of it and it has always been one of my favorite memories.
What did you want to be when you were a kid? Anything but a kid. I honestly can’t remember if I ever had a long term goal for employment as a child.
Favorite places in the area: The river, the Buttes, love the Tap Room, favorite restaurant is Rocco’s in Colusa and Justin’s Kitchen in Yuba City….oh, the Dancing Tomato too.
Dream job: I don’t have a dream job. I have been doing what I do for so long I don’t know anything else. The gratitude from families I serve and knowing I am an intimate.
Pet peeve: Flying. People are so inconsiderate on a plane and I have to bite my tongue when people chatter away during the flight attendant safety instructions. They are doing their job, anyone can sit and be respectful of that.
What do you like about yourself? I like my heart. It is big and has empathy and compassion. Sometimes to my own detriment. I like my honesty, although I am often in trouble for blurting before I think, however I am humble. When I am wrong I will go to the ends of the earth to make it right again.
What/where is your heaven on earth? A bathtub with a lot of bubbles and no time constraints.
Favorite book: "Lightning" by Dean Koontz.
What movie stops you while flipping through the TV channels? Cooking shows and anything to do with crime documentaries or forensics.
Favorite musical group/sports team: David Bowie and Hank Williams Jr. Favorite team is the Buffalo Bills. (long story).
Who should play you in a movie? Scarlett O’Hara, she’s loud, sassy and untameable.