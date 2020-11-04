Cindy Cooper, 63, of Grass Valley:
Family: One son still at home, Jacob Cooper, 22, and Naomi Tower, my daughter who passed away at age 26 in 2002.
Occupation: Registered nurse.
What’s your walk-up intro music? “Come Sunrise” by Rita Hosking.
Hobbies, interests: Riding my horse “Taza,” spending time with close friends, art and music.
What brought you to the Yuba-Sutter area? I was living in Phoenix, Arizona, when I met my future husband, a man from Sutter County, we moved here to take care of his dying father and stayed after his death.
What do you like about the Yuba-Sutter area? The people and my place of work Adventist Health/Rideout.
Where would you like to retire to/live for a year? North Carolina, as most of my family is there.
Dream vacation: Caribbean for a month!
What is the closest you’ve been to a famous person? I cared for musician Gerry Rafferty.
What would you do with a million dollars? Pay off my mortgage and help the homeless.
Favorite memory to share: When my daughter turned 18, I gave her a small vessel with my breath in it. I told her I would always be with her no matter where she went. She wore it until two weeks before her death. She called me to her room, as she was on home hospice, and said “mom, it’s time to let your breath out and put mine in.” I wear it to this day, knowing she is with me always.
What did you want to be when you were a kid? A horse trainer, which I was until 28 when I returned to school and became a nurse.
Favorite places in the area: Sutter Buttes.
Dream job: I have it now!
Memberships in local organizations/groups: Onesource empowering caregivers, president of BOD.
Pet peeve: Judgmental people.
What do you like about yourself? I’m a giving soul.
What/where is your heaven on earth? Every day, as it provides an opportunity to give to others.
How did you get involved with the hospital’s street nursing program? I was a RN in the ER at Rideout for 10 years. I always gravitated to the most difficult and unfortunate clients, those with mental health conditions, addictions and homelessness. I always presented in a non-judgmental way and had great success in caring for this challenging population. The management recognized my determination and ability and offered me the street nurse position.
Do you have a favorite memory from your time working in the program? Lots! Most recently, I worked with a client that was homeless and then temporarily housed at 14 Forward, our Yuba County Tuff Shed community. He since has become housed but lacked the spark of music, as he was a musician for many years but had lost his guitar quite some time ago. I was able to have a couple from the area, donate a guitar and amplifier to him. He was overjoyed! He now has a home and music back in his life!
Favorite book: “Circle of Stones.” A woman’s empowerment book.
Favorite musical group: Jewel.
Who should play you in a movie? Patch Adams.