Name: Chandler Deaton
Age: 18
Family: I live with my mom, dad, and younger sister.
Residence: Yuba City
What are you most looking forward to at Ohio State? I am most looking forward to being able to continue my passion throughout college. I love rifle, and it would make me sad to be without it, so I’m happy that I’m able to continue it for four more years. Additionally, I am excited to be able to have a team to connect with. I am also excited to have the opportunity to move across the country and experience more independence.
What brought you to the Yuba-Sutter area? Born and raised.
Where would you like to retire to/live for a year? I would love to live in Germany for a year to experience the culture. I would also love to be able to visit the Walther factory, as I have shot with Walther rifles during my entire career thus far.
Dream vacation? My dream vacation would be a Mediterranean cruise. I would love to stop and experience all of the different locations and their histories along the Mediterranean, including Greece, Italy, Spain, and France.
What would you do with a million dollars? I would put a majority of it in a savings account to gain interest and be able to use it later to buy a house and other properties, but I would also use some to buy something like a dream car for my parents.
Favorite memory to share? When we were in Denver for a rifle competition, we had to go to a separate check-in at the airport for our rifles to be approved for travel. While there, the team and I met a man who had lived in the Sutter area and knew where we were from. After a while, his rifle case was called into question and when they opened it, he had full bottles of ketchup, mustard, and mayo in his case next to his rifle. It is the most confusing and hilarious moment that I’ve ever experienced with my team.
What did you want to be when you were a kid? I wanted to be a marine biologist because I loved the ocean, and as a kid I was obsessed with the Monterey Bay Aquarium and I wanted to work there and explore the underwater canyon off of Monterey Bay.
Favorite places in the area? I love Greenwood Park, which is in the area that I went to school in. I have so many memories with new and old friends and I’m definitely going to miss it when I’m across the country.
Dream job? I want to be a medical laboratory scientist because I want to be able to help people when they are in need.
What do you like about yourself? I like my sense of self and my ability to stay true to me when the people surrounding me make it hard.
Favorite book? “Shatter Me” series.
What movie stops you while flipping through the TV channels? Any Marvel movie, but specifically “Captain America: The First Avenger” is one of my favorites in the Marvel franchise.
Who should play you in a movie? Natalie Portman because she is an amazing and beautiful actress.