Ulises Teyes, 30, Yuba City – paramedic by day, pit master by night; member of the San Francisco Fire Department and owner of Dickey’s Barbecue Pit.
Family: One beautiful and caring seven-year-old daughter. Two younger siblings who help often at the business. Both loving parents who are supportive and encouraging of me.
What’s your walk-up intro music? Being that I wrestled throughout high school and college, this changed often, however, it came down to two genres: rock or rap. I’d say my top song would be “Bodies” by Drowning Pool.
Hobbies, interests: Anything and everything outdoors. During the summer I enjoy hiking and wakeboarding. During winter I enjoy snowboarding and relaxing somewhere in Tahoe.
What brought you to the Yuba-Sutter area? I am a Yuba-Sutter native. Born and raised in Yuba City. I left for a few years to pursue my degree, wrestle in college, and advance in my career but I came back for my family and the love I have for the community.
What do you like about the Yuba-Sutter area? Despite not being the “small town” we all remember, it still feels like a tight-knit community we all grew up with. Despite not having the amenities you may be used to in a big town.
Where would you like to retire to/live for a year? Anywhere tropical and warm. Beachside with a piña colada and not a care in the world.
Dream vacation: I will be going to Italy this summer so that will be crossed off the bucket list, but my next dream vacation would be Thailand. I want to be somewhere that feels completely foreign to the westernized world.
What is the closest you’ve been to a famous person? I have been lucky enough or at least at the right place and right time to have met or seen numerous famous people. I’ve seen Michael Jordan, Beyonce, Snoop Dogg, and many more. I’d say the coolest interaction I’ve had when meeting a famous person was being at a Blake Shelton concert sitting front row and him coming down and placing the mic by me and my friend while we sang along with him.
What would you do with a million dollars? Invest, invest, invest! But of course, I would give to a good cause as well as buy something nice for my family.
Favorite memory to share: In 3rd grade I wrote my own play that I starred in and performed in front of the school.
What did you want to be when you were a kid? I think an astronaut, but not much has changed.
Favorite places in the area: The buttes! Who doesn’t enjoy that beautiful view during a sunset or quiet drive around them?
Dream job: Still an astronaut. Would love to go to space one day and land on the moon.
Pet peeve: Not a whole lot bothers me, I just usually go with the flow.
What/where is your heaven on earth? I would say anywhere with a beach. I love the peaceful sound of waves crashing and sun coming down on you. Can’t go wrong with that.
Favorite book: My favorite book would be “Can’t Hurt Me” by David Goggins. It taught me a lot and pushed me through a formative time in my life.
What movie stops you while flipping through the TV channels? I do not watch a lot of TV, however I enjoy a good psychological thriller. I like having to figure out what’s going on.
Favorite musical group/sports team: This is tough. For musical group because I enjoy so many, but I would say Red Hot Chili Peppers is one of my favorites. My favorite sports teams are Raiders, Oakland A’s and Kings.
Who should play you in a movie? Everyone says Michael Peña and I look alike so it would have to be him.