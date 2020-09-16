Name: Vanessa Guzman, 31, Yuba City.
Family: My partner Jose and son Ra’nal.
Occupation: Domestic Violence Project Director at Casa de Esperanza.
What’s your walk-up intro music? Believer by Imagine Dragons.
Hobbies, interests: Anything outdoors; hiking, lake/ocean trips and reading.
What brought you to the Yuba-Sutter area? Born and raised here.
What do you like about the area? It’s a smaller city close to pretty much everything and most of my family is here.
Where would you like to live for a year? I would love to live in Japan for a year.
Dream vacation: Rome, Italy.
Favorite memory to share: When I was a little girl, my grandmother would make us matching aprons and we would always bake or make something sweet. I remember how excited I would be to make something as simple as instant chocolate pudding.
What did you want to be when you were a kid? I wanted to be a nurse.
Favorite places in the area: I love the Sutter Buttes area. My go-to destination on a cruise.
Dream job: The job I have is so rewarding. I am happy with the work I do.
Memberships in local organizations/groups: Sutter County Domestic Violence & Child Abuse Prevention Council, Wheatland Youth Collaborative, California Partnership to End Domestic Violence, North Region & Power of 100 Sutter Basin
Pet peeve: Passive aggressive behavior, people who are always negative and lack of communication.
What do you like about yourself? I’m honest to a fault.
What/where is your heaven on earth? Pacifica, CA. Our home away from home.
Favorite book: I could never have just one!
What movie stops you while flipping through the TV channels? Twister. I don’t know why but I always watch it all the way through.
Favorite sports team: I love ALL sports. My teams are, Las Vegas (Oakland) Raiders, San Francisco Giants, Golden State Warriors and the San Jose Sharks.