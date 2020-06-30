Name: Vangie Flores
Age: 47
Family: Fiancé – Kip; three grown daughters, Talia (28), Tianna (25) and Mahayla (18); two perfect grandchildren, Waylon (5) and Paisley (2); and a huge extended family that includes my parents, sisters, nephews, cousins, aunts and uncles. We are big on family.
Residence: Yuba City.
Occupation: Administrative Assistant for Yuba Water Agency.
What’s your walk-up intro music? Can’t Stop the Feeling by Justin Timberlake.
Hobbies, interests: I love going on adventures and making memories. On the weekends, we are typically busy with lots of activities either in the local area, like visiting different farmers markets, hiking trails or traveling to Sacramento and San Jose to spend time with my extended family for birthdays and holidays.
What brought you to the Yuba-Sutter area? My parents moved to Yuba City from the Philippines in 1972. I was born and raised in the area and have lived here my entire life.
What do you like about the Yuba-Sutter area? Being a lifetime resident of the area, I have seen this community go through many challenging times, including two floods, the shooting at Lindhurst and our pandemic with COVID-19. The one thing I love about the people in this area is how the community really comes together during difficult times, not only in our own community but with outside challenges such as the Camp Fire.
Where would you like to retire to/live for a year? I have never lived in a big city and although I wouldn’t want to stay long it might be fun to live in New York or Seattle for a year then come back home.
Dream vacation: Paris! I have always wanted to visit the little cafes and shops, and spend evenings wandering the streets exploring the history and beauty of such an historic city.
What is the closest you’ve been to a famous person? In 2010, I went to see Blake Shelton at Colusa Casino. I walked up to the front of the stage, and as he sang, he pointed and winked at me. In 2019, I was on a plane with Pauly D from Jersey Shore, that was the actual closest since I jumped in the seat next to him to grab a selfie.
What would you do with a million dollars? I would make sure all my loved ones were taken care of, and I would definitely put money back into our community – especially for the youth.
Favorite memory to share: I have so many! What stands out the most is anything that has to do with being a GiGi (grandmother).
What did you want to be when you were a kid? I wanted to be a nurse, so I can help people get well.
Favorite places in the area: Plumas Street is just a fun place to hang out, with the shops and restaurants, and New Bullards Bar, of course!
Dream job: If I didn’t have to pay bills, I would love to just have the time to help in our community.
Memberships in local organizations/groups: I volunteer when I can throughout the community, most recently with the Yuba-Sutter Food Bank and SAYLove.
Pet peeve: Rudeness.
What do you like about yourself? I’m caring, almost to a fault.
What/where is your heaven on earth? At home with my family.
Favorite book: The Notebook.
What movie stops you while flipping through the TV channels? That’s a tough one, I don’t watch TV much.
Favorite musical group/sports team: My favorite team is the 49ers of course!
Who should play you in a movie? Mila Kunis, because she can be both funny and so serious at the same time.