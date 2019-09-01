Alexa Garcia

Alexa Garcia, 24, of Yuba City is a medical assistant.

Name: Alexa Garcia.

Age: 24.

Residence: Yuba City.

Occupation: Medical assistant.

Hobbies, interests: Crafting, I love it. Oh, and I also love to bake.

What brought you to the Yuba-Sutter area? Family, I was raised here. 

Where would you like to retire to/live for a year? That’s a hard one. Definitely on an island.

Dream vacation: Bali, Indonesia.

What is the closest you’ve been to a famous person? I’d have to say probably at a concert.

What would you do with a million dollars? Buy a home for my mom and for my family.

What did you want to be when you were a kid? A teacher.

Favorite places in the area: Fairy Falls.

Dream job: Business owner of my own shop.

Pet peeve: I dislike when people chew loudly.

What do you like about yourself? My funniness.

What/where is your heaven on earth? Chocolate, ice cream and vacationing.

Favorite book: “Go ask Alice.”

What movie stops you while flipping through the TV channels? “Step Brothers.”

Favorite musical group/sports team: Luke Bryan.

