Name: Alexa Garcia.
Age: 24.
Residence: Yuba City.
Occupation: Medical assistant.
Hobbies, interests: Crafting, I love it. Oh, and I also love to bake.
What brought you to the Yuba-Sutter area? Family, I was raised here.
Where would you like to retire to/live for a year? That’s a hard one. Definitely on an island.
Dream vacation: Bali, Indonesia.
What is the closest you’ve been to a famous person? I’d have to say probably at a concert.
What would you do with a million dollars? Buy a home for my mom and for my family.
What did you want to be when you were a kid? A teacher.
Favorite places in the area: Fairy Falls.
Dream job: Business owner of my own shop.
Pet peeve: I dislike when people chew loudly.
What do you like about yourself? My funniness.
What/where is your heaven on earth? Chocolate, ice cream and vacationing.
Favorite book: “Go ask Alice.”
What movie stops you while flipping through the TV channels? “Step Brothers.”
Favorite musical group/sports team: Luke Bryan.