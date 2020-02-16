Name: Cindy Campbell.
Age: 66.
Family: Married to Jim Campbell, one son (Jim) and one daughter (Kory) and four grandchildren.
Residence: Princeton.
Occupation: Realtor/Broker/Owner All Star Realty (Colusa).
What’s your walk-up introduction music? Any old time rock and roll … basically 60s.
What brought you to the Colusa area? Born and raised in Colusa County.
What do you like about the Colusa area? Rural small town farm life, where everybody knows your name.
Where would you like to retire? Somewhere with a beach.
Dream vacation? I’ve always thought the Tuscany area of Italy would be a place I’d like to see someday.
What is the closest you’ve been to a famous person? Talked to Mike Love of the Beach Boys many years ago.
What would you do with a million dollars? I’ve always said if I won the lottery one of the things I would do is build a bigger better animal shelter in Colusa.
Favorite memory to share? Many, many snow skiing trips with family and friends when the kids were growing up.
What did you want to be when you were a kid? Airline hostess; I love to travel.
Favorite places in the area: No favorite place … just our whole area. Where you can drive down any highway or country road on a sunny day and see the Cascade mountain range in the west and the Sierra mountains in the east; with the Sutter Buttes in the middle of it all. It’s just peaceful rural living. Our slow commuter traffic consists of getting behind a tractor moving from one field to another. No road rage involved … just smiles.
Dream Job: Retirement..does that count?
Memberships in local organizations/groups: President of the Colusa County Chamber of Commerce; currently a member of the Colusa Grand Jury; and Colusa County Breast Cancer Fund.
Pet peeve? Fake dishonest people.
What do you like about yourself? My honesty and ethics, which is very important in my business.
Where is your heaven on earth? Cabo San Lucas.
Favorite book: Don’t really have one … I can’t sit still long enough to read books. Maybe I need to get audio ones since I’m in my car most of the time.
What movie stops you while flipping through the TV channels? “Dirty Dancing. ”
Favorite musical group: Beach Boys. Saw them in Tahoe for their 50th anniversary – awesome show. I know, I’m old!