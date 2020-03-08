Name: Russ Zullo.
Age: 51.
Family: I have a brother, Brandon, and sister, Brooke, along with aunts, uncles and cousins that all reside in Pueblo, Colorado.
Residence: Yuba City.
Occupation: Project Manager at Unico Mechanical.
What’s your walk-up introduction music? “Here I Go Again” by Whitesnake.
Hobbies, interests: Four wheelers, jet boats and darts.
What brought you to the Yuba-Sutter area? Employment at Kingsbury Inc. in Yuba City.
What do you like about the Yuba-Sutter area? The perfect size! Close to the coast and close to the mountains.
Where would you like to retire? Rome.
Dream vacation? To travel Europe for a summer.
What is the closest you’ve been to a famous person? I had dinner with Ric Flair ( Famous WWE Wrestler).
What would you do with a million dollars? Donate to a kids shelter, pay the Teegarden House off, take that summer vacation to Europe and buy a new jet boat.
Favorite memory to share? Watching my father hang glide in the mountains.
What did you want to be when you were a kid? Race car driver.
Dream Job: Would be to manage the Teegarden House full time.
Memberships in local organizations/groups: Moose Lodge, sponsored by Barbara Mossburg.
Pet peeve? Slow people in the fast lane.
What do you like about yourself? I can make anyone smile.
Where is your heaven on earth? I have not found that yet.
Favorite book: “Undaunted Courage” by Stephen Ambrose.
What stops you while flipping through the TV channels? Usually any sports show.
Favorite musical group/ sports team: Van Halen/Denver Broncos.
Who should play you in a movie? Adam Sandler.