Russ Zullo, 51, of Yuba City, is the owner of the Teegarden House and a project manager at Unico Mechanical. 

Name: Russ Zullo.

Age: 51.

Family: I have a brother, Brandon, and sister, Brooke, along with aunts, uncles and cousins that all reside in Pueblo, Colorado.

Residence: Yuba City.

Occupation: Project Manager at Unico Mechanical. 

What’s your walk-up introduction music? “Here I Go Again” by Whitesnake.

Hobbies, interests: Four wheelers, jet boats and darts.

What brought you to the Yuba-Sutter area? Employment at Kingsbury Inc. in Yuba City.

What do you like about the Yuba-Sutter area? The perfect size! Close to the coast and close to the mountains.

Where would you like to retire? Rome.

Dream vacation? To travel Europe for a summer.

What is the closest you’ve been to a famous person? I had dinner with Ric Flair ( Famous WWE Wrestler).

What would you do with a million dollars? Donate to a kids shelter, pay the Teegarden House off, take that summer vacation to Europe and buy a new jet boat.

Favorite memory to share? Watching my father hang glide in the mountains.

What did you want to be when you were a kid? Race car driver.

Dream Job: Would be to manage the Teegarden House full time. 

Memberships in local organizations/groups: Moose Lodge, sponsored by Barbara Mossburg.

Pet peeve? Slow people in the fast lane.

What do you like about yourself? I can make anyone smile.

Where is your heaven on earth? I have not found that yet.

Favorite book: “Undaunted Courage” by Stephen Ambrose.

What stops you while flipping through the TV channels? Usually any sports show.

Favorite musical group/ sports team: Van Halen/Denver Broncos.

Who should play you in a movie? Adam Sandler.

