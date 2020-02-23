Name: Wenny McCleary.
Age: 54.
Family: Husband, five children, and six grand children.
Occupation: Public Guardian/Conservator for Yuba County.
What’s your walk-up introduction music? Nothing in particular. I like soft rock but greatly enjoy listening to my husband singing George Strait’s songs.
Hobbies, interests: Gardening, shopping and spending time with my family.
What brought you to the Yuba-Sutter area? My husband was in the Air Force. He was assigned to Beale Air Force Base.
What do you like about the Yuba-Sutter area? Great place to raise a family. I was lucky to have the opportunity to work in an agency that cares so much about the people they serve.
Where would you like to retire? I would like to retire and travel for a year.
Dream vacation? European cruise.
What is the closest you’ve been to a famous person? Front row seat to a Frankie Valli concert.
What would you do with a million dollars? Retire and travel.
Favorite memory to share? Having all my adult children at our 25th anniversary. My sons walked me down the aisle to the arms of my loving husband.
What did you want to be when you were a kid? I wanted to be a doctor.
Favorite places in the area: Napa Valley and Fort Bragg.
Dream Job: No dream job but I always knew early on in my life that I wanted to help others who are in need. I would say that my current job is a dream job.
Memberships in local organizations/groups: Yuba County Senior Action Team.
Pet peeve? Not washing hands after using a public restroom.
What do you like about yourself? My passion to help others who are less fortunate in life.
Where is your heaven on earth? At home with my family.
What movie stops you while flipping through the TV channels? Hallmark movies.
Favorite sports team: Green Bay Packers.
Who should play you in a movie? Jennifer Aniston.