Name: Alexandria Kent.
Age: 24.
Residence: Yuba City.
Occupation: Waitress.
What’s your walk-up introduction music? “Independent Women” by Destiny’s Child.
Hobbies, interests: Playing fetch with my dog, shopping, reading, exercising, the beach.
What brought you to the Yuba-Sutter area? My dad moved here a couple years ago and I came with him to continue my education at Yuba College.
What do you like about the Yuba-Sutter area? The close proximity to Sacramento and Roseville. I’ve also made a lot of life long friends here.
Where would you like to retire/live for a year? I’m not sure where I’d like to retire, maybe wherever my future kids and grandchildren are. I would like to live in another country for a year, preferably somewhere warm and tropical.
Dream vacation? Bora Bora!
What is the closest you’ve been to a famous person? I don’t fan girl.
If you could meet any famous person who would it be and why? I guess Joe Rogan, he’s a very smart guy and I’d love to pick his brain.
What would you do with a million dollars? Invest.
Favorite memory to share? Probably anything with my dad. We always have a great time together.
What did you want to be when you were a kid? Veterinarian.
Favorite places in the area? I love Regency Park, I go every day with my dog.
Dream Job: Anything to do with the public, I really enjoy working with people.
Pet peeve? When people breathe on me.
What do you like about yourself? My confidence and empathy I have for others.
Where is your heaven on earth? The beach and my grandparents’ house.
Favorite book: “Before We Were Yours.”
What stops you while flipping through the TV channels? A documentary would catch my eye more.
Favorite sports team: I like watching soccer and the UFC.
If you had to live on a secluded island for one month and could only bring three things that aren’t necessary for survival, what would they be? My dog, laptop and hair ties.
What life quote do you live by? “You will face many defeats in life, but never let yourself be defeated.”