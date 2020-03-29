Name: Pamela K. Knight.
Age: 59.
Residence: Wheatland.
Occupation: Cosmetologist/Salon Owner, A Better Look.
What’s your music of choice? Country-western.
Hobbies, interests: Rides with my husband on his Harley Davidson, crafts, scrapbooking, painting, gardening and refurbishing old furniture.
What brought you to the Yuba-Sutter area? Lumber mills closed in Susanville and parents moved to Olivehurst.
What do you like about the Yuba-Sutter area? Small town country living.
Where would you like to retire/live for a year? New Mexico or Montana.
Dream vacation? Overnight stay at the bottom of the Grand Canyon.
What is the closest you’ve been to a famous person? News media from channels 3, 58 and 10.
What would you do with a million dollars? Pay bills, travel and help those that are struggling.
Favorite memory to share: Wedding, birth of granddaughter and caring for my father.
What did you want to be when you were a kid? Stylist/educator.
Favorite places in the area? Faces on the state theater building in Marysville, Panera Bread, Antonio’s and Cool Hand Luke’s.
Dream Job: I lived it as a cosmetologist educator traveling the states educating and chaperoning students abroad and as a CEO of a Beauty College in Sacramento.
Pet peeve? Laziness, being late, not being clean.
What do you like about yourself? Positive, motivated and love people.
Where is your heaven on earth? Hawaii with my husband.
Favorite book: Cook books.
What movie stops you while flipping through the TV channels? “Dateline” and “Law & Order.”
Favorite musical group/ sports team: The Eagles/ Raiders.
Who should play you in a movie? Mariska Hargitay.