Name and age: Leslie Zaletel, 54.
Family: Married to Jeff.
Residence: Yuba City.
Occupation: Realtor and founder of Perfect Paws.
What’s your walk-up intro music? Meghan Trainor – “Better When I’m Dancin’.”
Hobbies, interests: I have a deep passion for spay and neuter of cats and dogs to reduce the need to rescue homeless animals. I am a cat trapper who believes in TNR Trap Neuter & Release to reduce the number of feral cats. I help the homeless people fix their dogs and cats. In my spare time I like running, backpacking, hiking, camping and ballroom dancing.
What brought you to the Yuba-Sutter area? When my husband got out of the Air Force we came to the area to be near family.
What do you like about the Yuba-Sutter area? I like the Yuba-Sutter area because it is a small community with little traffic. I don’t have to drive far to get anywhere and it’s not expensive to live.
Where would you like to retire/live for a year? I am not sure where I want to retire, but I am sure I will be happy wherever I go.
Dream vacation: Bora Bora
What is the closest you’ve ever been to a famous person? I got my photo taken with Deidre Hall from “Days of Our Lives” in the ‘80s.
What would you do with a million dollars? I would take my trip to Bora Bora, pay off any debts then I would open a low cost spay and neuter clinic in the Yuba-Sutter area.
Favorite memory to share: The day I met Jeff at 17 years old. I was young and didn’t understand our first encounter which was a simple hi with big smiles. But as we said hello I felt something leave or enter my body. It was a very strange feeling and at 17 years old I didn’t think much of it. With time and maturity I have come to believe Jeff and I are soulmates. I clearly remember the feeling and think our souls met up at that moment. We have a blessed marriage and I think we got all our fighting over in a previous life.
What did you want to be when you were a kid? Anything with animals.
Favorite places in the area: I am a foodie and I am too busy to cook so I will say restaurants.
Dream Job: To be paid as the founder of Perfect Paws. I spend 40-plus hours doing rescue, adoptions, TNR, paperwork, transport and answering requests for help.
Memberships in local organizations: I am not a member of any local groups because I am too busy running my own rescue group, Perfect Paws.
Pet peeve: Animals not spayed and neutered.
What do you like about yourself? My passion to save animals.
What/where is your heaven on earth? Anywhere with my husband Jeff.
What movie stops you while flipping through the TV channels? “The Notebook.”
Favorite musical group: I don’t have a favorite musical group, but Meghan Trainor makes me want to sing and dance!
Who should play you in a move? Sandra Bullock.