Name: Kristine Cassidy.
Family: Husband: John, daughter/son-in-law: Shannon and Shawn Aldrich, grandson: Lleyton.
Residence: Yuba City.
Occupation: Healthcare.
What’s your walk-up introduction music? “UKIAH” by the Doobie Brothers.
Hobbies, interests? Hiking, biking, boating and being with friends and family.
What brought you to the Yuba-Sutter area? John’s first banking job at Great Western Bank in Marysville in 1985.
What do you like about the Yuba-Sutter area? Living in a small town but still close to Tahoe and Sacramento.
Where would you like to retire to/live for a year? North Lake Tahoe.
Dream vacation? Ireland and Spain.
Favorite memory to share? Learning about my Basque heritage and meeting long lost relatives in the Basque Region of Spain.
Favorite places in the area? The Sutter Buttes, Peach Tree Country Club and Pasquini’s Restaurant.
Memberships in local organizations/groups? Yuba City Rotary Club, Board member of Yuba Sutter Chamber of Commerce and Yuba Sutter Food Bank.
What do you like about yourself? Friendly, loyal and working to make Yuba-Sutter a better place to live and work.
What/where is your heaven on earth? The mountains.
Favorite musical group/sports team: The Doobie Brothers, James Taylor, Eagles, San Francisco 49ers.
Who should play you in a movie? Pam Dawber.