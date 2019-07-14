Name: Anthony D. Willis Jr.
Age: 29.
Family: Four.
Residence: Yuba City.
Occupation: Owner of Quality Detailing, 990 Klamath Lane, Suite 23, Yuba City.
What’s your walk-up introduction music? Kirk Franklin – “Wanna Be Happy?”
Hobbies, interests? Football, basketball, acting, family time.
What brought you to the Yuba-Sutter area? I was raised in Yuba City.
What do you like about the Yuba-Sutter area? The family feel and how everyone is close.
Where would you like to retire to/live for a year? Los Angeles or Florida. Somewhere near the beach.
Dream vacation: Going to Africa or Jamaica.
What is the closest you’ve been to a famous person? Did security for Bow Wow, Rick Ross and Bobby Valentino at the Track Shack Studios in Sacramento.
If you could meet any famous person who would it be and why? The Rock (Dwayne Johnson) because he is diverse as an artist and I believe there is a lot of things he could teach me.
What would you do with a million dollars? Invest in homes so my family could be taken care of even when I’m gone. Also build a shelter for the homeless and disabled veterans.
Favorite memory to share: The birth of my kids, my wife had C-section with both of my kids. So being able to be there and hold my kids while she had surgery was amazing.
What did you want to be when you were a kid? HOF football player.
Favorite places in the area: Yuba City High School football field – whenever I’m stressed I would go there and run or do stadiums. It’s just takes stress off of me.
Dream job: Playing in the NFL and acting.
Memberships in local organizations/groups: Restoration center.
Pet peeve: Dishonest people because loyalty means a lot to me.
What do you like about yourself? My drive to always be a better man, father and leader.
What/where is your heaven on earth? In the winter time next to a fire with my family
Favorite book? The Mentor Leader. Tony Dungy with Nathan Whitaker.
What movie stops you while flipping through the TV channels? “Remember the Titans.”
Favorite musical group/sports team? Temptations.
Who should play you in a movie? The Rock (Dwayne Johnson) or LL Cool J.
If you had to live on a secluded island for one month and could only bring three things that aren’t necessary for survival, what would they be? Unlimited internet, unlimited electricity, my kids.
What life quote do you live by? “Life is short. Time is fast. No replay, no rewind. So enjoy every moment as it comes.”