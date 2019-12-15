Name: Michael Angelo Moseley.
Age: 33.
Family: Michael and Sylvia Moseley.
Residence: Yuba City.
Occupation: Electronics manager at Walmart.
What’s your walk-up introduction music? Pharrell and Snoop, “Excuse me.”
Hobbies, interests? Baseball is life. I also enjoy music, camping, and being outdoors. I also have a lot of love for a nice LS engine. My family for sure – I’m most definitely a family man.
What brought you to the Yuba-Sutter area? The military and farming. I have a big family on both sides.
What do you like about the Yuba-Sutter area? I like that it’s two hours from everything. You can go to the snow, beach or the city and everything’s within arm’s reach.
Where would you like to retire to/live for a year? A nice cabin on the side of a mountain with a nice view and a lot of land.
Dream vacation? Maldives Islands.
What is the closest you’ve been to a famous person? Front row at the Jay-Z and Nas concert. It was dope.
If you could meet any famous person who would it be and why? Malcolm X. I feel whatever he would have to say to me right now would be the most influential and inspirational for my generation.
What would you do with a million dollars? I would donate half of it or build houses in villages. I would also supply water to people who don’t have clean water.
Favorite memory to share? When I graduated massage school because nobody in my immediate family had ever graduated college at that point.
What did you want to be when you were a kid? Famous. I still feel like I should be famous.
Favorite places in the area? Grass Valley, La Porte and Englebright Lake. It’s a nice drive to the Buttes too.
Dream job? Starting my own business and making money for me.
Memberships in local organizations/groups? I stay active in Peach Bowl Little League with my kids. I’m Coach Moe on the ball field.
Pet peeve? When people chew with their mouth open. Or when people do something foolish while driving and when you drive past them and they act like they don’t see you. They keep looking straight. That kills me every time.
What do you like about yourself? I love how strong my mind is and how big of heart I have. I also like my work ethic, how much pride I take in my appearance, my smile, my personable personality and I love that I love life.
What/where is your heaven on earth? I believe that God’s love toward you can be the closest thing to heaven on earth. All the fruits of the flesh are by far not heavenly. It will not ever compare to what he has in store for us.
Favorite book? The Bible.
What movie stops you while flipping through the TV channels? “Dazed and Confused,” “Smokey and the Bandit” and “House Party.” I like a little bit of everything.
Favorite musical group/sports team: Tupac was very influential to me growing up.
Who should play you in a movie? Kevin Hart because he’s short, hecka funny and full of energy.