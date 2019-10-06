Name: Johnnie Elizabeth Overmire.
Age: 26.
Family: Mother of two cats.
Residence: Yuba City.
Occupation: Waitress at Lambert House Cafe.
What’s your walk-up introduction music? “Bladadah” by Mozzy.
Hobbies, interests? Softball, working out.
What brought you to the Yuba-Sutter area? I was born and raised here by my mother. We moved away to Texas for a couple years when I was younger but ultimately came back to be closer to family. Most of my family all lives in the area.
What do you like about the Yuba-Sutter area? How much it’s growing. We are getting so many new things; a new bridge, new stores and new restaurants.
Where would you like to retire to/live for a year? Texas, on some land not too far from the city.
Dream vacation? Hawaii or somewhere warm with lots of clear water.
What is the closest you’ve been to a famous person? In May I was in Vegas and was in line behind Flavor Flav at the Vans store.
If you could meet any famous person who would it be and why? “The One Tree Hill” cast ... that show and its characters were my life when I was a teenager.
What would you do with a million dollars? Buy a house with some land and make sure my mom and family are well taken care of.
Favorite memory to share: November 2018 I was playing in an Unlimited Bombs women’s softball tournament in Redding. My team was down three runs in the last inning. The other team intentionally walks the batter in front of me, so now the bases are loaded and the pressure is on. It was one of those dream scenarios – two outs, full count and the next pitch I hit a home run over the fence to win the game. The whole team immediately ran out of the dugout and onto the field to hug me and celebrate with me. It was so exciting.
What did you want to be when you were a kid? A dental hygienists or a vet.
Favorite places in the area? Lambert House Cafe, Blackburn Talley softball fields, Teriyaki House, Hillcrest Park.
Dream job? A foodie. Someone who travels the world and gets to try all the best food from all around the world.
Memberships in local organizations/groups: I don’t belong to any organizations in the area but I do attend most community events ... such as Taste of Yuba-Sutter which is coming up. I’m excited for that one.
Pet peeve? When people try and talk over a good song.
What do you like about yourself? My big heart and cute dimples.
What/where is your heaven on earth? Somewhere relaxing on a floaty in the middle of the water on a warm summer day with people I love.
Favorite book? The only book I can actually remember reading from start to finish is the “Fifty Shades of Grey” series.
What movie stops you while flipping through the TV channels? Too many. “Wedding Crashers,” “Step Brothers,” “P.S. I love you,” “Fast and Furious” movies.
Favorite musical group/sports team: At the moment Maren Morris and SF Giants.
Who should play you in a movie? Emma Stone.