By Chris Kaufman
Name: Rene McCrory.
Age: 45.
City of residence: Yuba City.
Occupation: 4-H secretary.
Hobbies, interests: I enjoy cooking, trying new recipes and watching the Food Network.
Where do you get your news? Facebook.
What brought you to the Yuba-Sutter or Mid-Valley area? I was born and raised here in Yuba County and moved to Sutter County about 12 years ago.
What keeps you in the Yuba-Sutter area/or what do you like about the area? My family is in the area. I enjoy the small-town feel.
Where would you like to live someday/or retire to? Monterey.
What is the closest you’ve been to a famous person, not counting attending a concert? I met Geena Davis in the Lions bathroom.
What would you do with a million dollars? I would send myself and my loved ones to college.
Favorite musical group: Eric Church.
Favorite television show: “Mindhunter” on Netflix.
Favorite sports team: Golden State Warriors.
Who do you most admire and why? My father, he was a wise one.
Who has had a strong influence in your life? My children have the biggest influence in my life.
What did you want to be when you were a kid? I wanted to be a lawyer.
What are your favorite places to go in the area? I enjoy going to concerts at the Toyota Amphitheatre in Wheatland.
What is your dream job? Dispatcher.
Do you belong to any clubs or organizations in the community? 4-H – it is a great program. My job at the county is the 4-H secretary and I am also a 4-H mom.
What are some of your fondest memories? Attending McCrory family reunions. We have them every year and one of the cousins host. This past July, I hosted here in Yuba City. A tradition started by my dad, aunts and uncles.
What are your favorite foods? Tacos. I could eat tacos every day.
Do you play any instruments? No, but I enjoy listening to country on the weekends.
Favorite movie: “Some Kind of Wonderful.”
What is your pet peeve? People bringing their dogs to the grocery shopping and restaurants.