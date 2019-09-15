Rene McCrory

Rene McCrory, 45, of Yuba City.

 Photo by Vanessa Helder

By Chris Kaufman

Name: Rene McCrory.

Age: 45.

City of residence: Yuba City.

Occupation: 4-H secretary.

Hobbies, interests: I enjoy cooking, trying new recipes and watching the Food Network.

Where do you get your news? Facebook.

What brought you to the Yuba-Sutter or Mid-Valley area? I was born and raised here in Yuba County and moved to Sutter County about 12 years ago.

What keeps you in the Yuba-Sutter area/or what do you like about the area? My family is in the area. I enjoy the small-town feel.

Where would you like to live someday/or retire to? Monterey.

What is the closest you’ve been to a famous person, not counting attending a concert? I met Geena Davis in the Lions bathroom.

What would you do with a million dollars? I would send myself and my loved ones to college.

Favorite musical group: Eric Church.

Favorite television show: “Mindhunter” on Netflix.

Favorite sports team: Golden State Warriors.

Who do you most admire and why? My father, he was a wise one.

Who has had a strong influence in your life? My children have the biggest influence in my life.

What did you want to be when you were a kid? I wanted to be a lawyer.

What are your favorite places to go in the area? I enjoy going to concerts at the Toyota Amphitheatre in Wheatland.

What is your dream job? Dispatcher.

Do you belong to any clubs or organizations in the community? 4-H – it is a great program. My job at the county is the 4-H secretary and I am also a 4-H mom.

What are some of your fondest memories? Attending McCrory family reunions. We have them every year and one of the cousins host. This past July, I hosted here in Yuba City. A tradition started by my dad, aunts and uncles.

What are your favorite foods? Tacos. I could eat tacos every day.

Do you play any instruments? No, but I enjoy listening to country on the weekends.

Favorite movie: “Some Kind of Wonderful.”

What is your pet peeve? People bringing their dogs to the grocery shopping and restaurants.

