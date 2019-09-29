Name: Shevaun Mathews.
Age: 52.
Family: Husband, Sam; three daughters: Briana, 23, Corrine, 15, and Caroline, 15.
Residence: Marysville.
Occupation: Marysville High School principal.
Hobbies, interests: Hiking, reading, camping, gardening.
What brought you to the Yuba-Sutter area? I moved to the area with my parents when I was 3.
What do you like about the Yuba-Sutter area? I like being close to all the agriculture in the area. I am proud that our area contributes to the world food market. We are very fortunate to have a variety of fresh food available year round.
Where would you like to retire to/live for a year? I would like to travel the United States for a year and see our amazing country.
Dream vacation: I would love to travel to Scotland.
What is the closest you’ve been to a famous person? I once passed Condoleezza Rice at a Stanford versus Notre Dame football game.
What would you do with a million dollars? Add to the kids’ college fund. Sponsor a scholarship for local students.
What did you want to be when you were a kid? A ballerina.
Favorite places in the area: Table Mountain hike for the waterfall and wildflowers.
Pet peeve: When someone talks over another person.
What/where is your heaven on earth? A good cup of coffee in a garden.
Favorite book: “Goodnight Moon,” a children’s book.
What movie stops you while flipping through the TV channels? “Napoleon Dynamite” or “Pirates of the Caribbean.”
Favorite musical group/sports team: I love to watch college football. I am a Notre Dame football fan. I enjoy all sorts of genres of music. Lately, I have been listening to some Post Malone.