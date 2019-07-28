Name: T.J. Blackwell.
Age: 31.
Family: Fiancée and my 8-year-old son.
Residence: Yuba City.
Occupation: Salesman to keep it simple.
What’s your walk-up introduction music? Post Malone’s “Congratulations.”
Hobbies, interests? Video games, eating and working out at NSFit.
What brought you to the Yuba-Sutter area? My dad brought me in 1990. I was 2 years old.
What do you like about the Yuba-Sutter area? I love the small-town feel.
Where would you like to retire to/live for a year? I’d probably retire in the Philippines and get back to half of my roots.
Dream vacation? Portugal or Dubai.
What is the closest you’ve been to a famous person? I know a guy by the name of Tyler Rich – he’s pretty famous.
If you could meet any famous person who would it be and why? Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson. His story is incredible and he seems down to earth.
What would you do with a million dollars? Invest half and travel with the rest.
Favorite memory to share? The day I met my fiancée, Jennifer.
What did you want to be when you were a kid? Being a DJ was the most consistent.
Favorite places in the area? I love to cruise around the Buttes.
Dream job? Probably running and managing music events in the area.
Memberships in local organizations/groups: Kiwanis/Yuba Sutter Chamber and soon-to-be Habitat for Humanity.
Pet peeve: I thought about this one and I can never think of one.
What do you like about yourself? I have to say my ability to smile even when things are going terrible around me.
Where is your heaven on earth? It would have to be in Hawaii trying new foods and chilling on the beach.
Favorite book? “Crush It!” by Gary Vaynerchuk.
What movie stops you while flipping through the TV channels? “Wolf of Wall Street” but if it were shows, it would be “The Office” every time.
Favorite musical group/sports team: As Cities Burn/Dallas Cowboys.
Who should play you in a movie? Michael B. Jordan. He smiles a lot.
If you had to live on a secluded island for one month and could only bring three things that aren’t necessary for survival, what would they be? My phone, snacks, Xbox
What life quote do you live by? “If it ain’t one thing, it’s another.” – Life happens and once you stop tripping on what you have no control of you can get back to the main mission.