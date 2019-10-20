Name: Jackie Del Rio.
Age: 32.
Family: Married.
Residence: Marysville.
Occupation: Nursing student.
What’s your walk-up introduction music? “Move” by Ludacris.
Hobbies, interests: Gym is life. Photography. Shopping. Family.
What brought you to the Yuba-Sutter area? Family.
What do you like about the Yuba-Sutter area? Small town.
Where would you like to retire to/live for a year? Italy or Spain.
Dream vacation: Bora Bora.
What is the closest you’ve been to a famous person? I was their food sever once.
If you could meet any famous person who would it be and why? Johnny Cash. I love his music.
What would you do with a million dollars? Pay off my house and any current bills.
Favorite memory to share: Spending time with my love ones.
What did you want to be when you were a kid? A doctor or attorney.
Favorite places in the area: Kenzo, JanYo, Wing Stop.
Dream job: M.D.
Memberships in local organizations/groups: Ironborn Strength gym and Training Zone.
Pet peeve: Chewing with your mouth open.
What do you like about yourself? I have a great personality.
What/where is your heaven on earth? My boys are my heaven on earth.
What movie stops you while flipping through the TV channels? “John Wick” movies and “The Equalizer” ones.
Favorite musical group/sports team: Grease.
Who should play you in a movie? Salma Hayek or Priyanka Chopra.
If you had to live on a secluded island for one month and could only bring three things that aren’t necessary for survival, what would they be? Tempur-Pedic Cal king, iPad, tent.
What life quote do you live by? “A winner is a dreamer who never gives up.”