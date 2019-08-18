Name: Ryan Wallace.
Age: 33.
Family: Wife and three kids (a boy, a girl and a boy).
Residence: Marysville.
Occupation: Marysville High School math teacher and activities director.
What’s your walk-up intro music? Epic orchestral music (think: “Braveheart,” “Gladiator,” etc.).
Hobbies, interests: Love playing sports like basketball, baseball and tennis. I also play a lot of “Super Smash Brothers” on Nintendo.
What brought you to the Yuba-Sutter area? Used to live in Lincoln but moved to Marysville because I wanted to be closer to the school.
What do you like about the Yuba-Sutter area? The diversity is amazing and everyone seems to care about the community.
Where would you like to retire to/live for a year? The mountains.
Dream vacation: Alaskan cruise.
What is the closest you’ve been to a famous person? Super close. Joe Maddon, manager of the 2016 World Series Champion Chicago Cubs, was five feet from me.
What would you do with a million dollars? Pay off debt, buy my parents a house, buy a huge truck and donate a lot to charity.
Favorite memory to share: Playing baseball and catch with my dad all my childhood.
What did you want to be when you were a kid? A teacher.
Favorite places in the area: The softball fields in Yuba City (I play in a recreation league) and all the Mexican restaurants. Love Mexican food.
Dream job: Honestly, I love what I am doing right now.
Memberships in local organizations/groups: Nothing yet, but I plan on it.
Pet peeve: That water bottle flip thing.
What do you like about yourself? I am blessed to be the father of three amazing kids and I can bring patience and energy to a lot of aspects of life.
What/where is your heaven on earth? In the mountains.
Favorite book: “The Oath” by Frank E. Peretti.
What movie stops you while flipping through the TV channels? “Edge of Tomorrow.”
Favorite musical group/sports team: A band called Red and the Chicago Cubs.
Who should play you in a movie? Bruce Willis.