Name: Isela Iachella.
Family: Husband, Mike; sons DJ and Tony; daughters Alexa and Yolanda; grandkids, Abby, Mikey, and Easton.
Residence: Yuba City.
Occupation: Nurse manager.
What’s your walk-up introduction music? “Walking On Sunshine.”
Hobbies, interests? Traveling, learning and appreciating the differences in people.
What brought you to the Yuba-Sutter area? Born and raised in the area.
What do you like about the Yuba-Sutter area? I feel like I belong and I’m a part of a great community. I also enjoy the mountains and lakes close to us, and the ocean isn’t too far either. I especially love the hot weather we get in the summer too.
Where would you like to retire to/live for a year? The beach … any beach. The warmer the better.
Dream vacation? I think I just went on it last year. It was a private chartered yacht, starting in Sicily then went up the Amalfi coast. Any time spent near or on the ocean is my dream vacation.
What did you want to be when you were a kid? When I was a kid I wanted to be a dentist. I look forward to my six-month cleaning appointments; I get so relaxed when I’m in the dentist chair that I’ll start to fall asleep.
Favorite places in the area? Shops and restaurants on Plumas Street and the bike path to Sutter.
Dream job? I have it.
Memberships in local organizations/groups? Alpha Sigma Iota.
Pet peeve? Lack of work ethics.
What do you like about yourself? My positive outlook on life and the fact that I can laugh at myself.
What/where is your heaven on earth? My heaven on earth is being home with family … oh, and of course the beach.
Favorite book? I enjoy a good murder mystery and also cheesy love stories.
What movie stops you while flipping through the TV channels? “The Shining,” but then I have to change it really quick because it freaks me out. Then I can’t help but put it back, and then I do it again.
Favorite musical group/sports team: I love all kinds of music so I can’t say I have one favorite group. I tend to root for the underdog.
Who should play you in a movie? Rachael Ray.