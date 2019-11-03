Name: Tracy Leigh Jacobson.
Age: 45.
Residence: Yuba City.
Occupation: Owner of Viking Woodworks & Learning Center.
What’s your walk-up introduction music: “Friends in Low Places” by Garth Brooks.
Hobbies, interests: Gardening and enjoying the ocean.
What brought you to the Yuba-Sutter area? My husband and I came into the Yuba-Sutter area for a better, safer community to raise our children. We found a community of people that love the area and come together to help each other. This community is a perfect example of how to treat others.
What do you like about the Yuba-Sutter area? We love the Yuba-Sutter area for the small town feel it still has even though it’s growing rapidly.
Where would you like to retire to/live for a year? We would love to retire or live for a year on Maui.
Dream vacation: My dream vacation would be anywhere near an ocean with my husband and kids.
What is the closest you’ve been to a famous person? The closest I have been to a famous person is when I won The Willie MAC award for Jr. Giants coach of the year and met Willie McCovey.
What would you do with a million dollars? I would buy a piece of property in the hills and have a beautiful place for our family to spread out and enjoy nature.
Favorite memory to share: My favorite memory to share is the day we learned we were going to be parents after many, many years.
What did you want to be when you were a kid? I wanted to be a marine biologist.
Favorite places in the area: My favorite place in the area is Collins Lake, on the lake with our kids and dogs.
Dream job: What I am doing now.
Pet peeve: My pet peeve is people thinking that success is easy. Success takes hard work and failing time and time again before success is achieved. This life is what we make it.
What do you like about yourself? I love myself for not giving up. I will work myself to death to achieve something I value.
What/where is your heaven on earth? My heaven on earth is at home with my husband, kids and animals.
What movie stops you while flipping through the TV channels? My movie that stops me every time is “Sweet Home Alabama.”
Favorite musical group: Anything old country Alabama, Randy Travis, Reba.
Who should play you in a movie? My husband says Reese Witherspoon would play me best in a movie. Sweet with a whole lot of sass.