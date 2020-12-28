Shawntay Arroyo, 28, of Yuba City, arts in education coordinator and social media manager with Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture.
Family: Father, Jesus Arroyo; mother, Olga Madera Arroyo; sister, Monica Gonzalez; brothers, Jesse Arroyo and Luis Arroyo; sibling, Ash Arroyo (they/them); niblings, Charlotte Madera (niece) and Nikolas Madera (nephew).
What’s your walk-up intro music? “Bittersweet Symphony” by The Verve.
Hobbies, interests: Bullet journaling, watercoloring, reading, and the podcast I run with my sibling Ash Arroyo called “Two Hags Converge in the Woods.”
What brought you to the Yuba-Sutter area? I was born in Gridley and after moving to Live Oak as a toddler I continued to attend school at my original hometown. In the middle of high school my family and I moved to Yuba City because we were a house full of people and we needed more space. It was closer to my dad’s work here in town and it allowed us to have an easier time to get to Sacramento. This was helpful when I started my undergrad at Sac State.
What do you like about the Yuba-Sutter area? What I love about Yuba-Sutter is the diversity. We have so many different cultures that exist here and each have their own traditions, languages, and history that they share with the community. I have a bit of a bias in my love for Yuba-Sutter Arts & Culture, but I have always appreciated how much they celebrate a variety of ethnic groups and cultures through their programming. Our diversity in Yuba-Sutter helps all of us cultivate more empathy and understanding for all people, it makes this a happier place to live.
Where would you like to retire to/live for a year? I studied abroad for 6 months during my undergrad in Oxford, England, and while I loved the experience, I would love to live in Italy for a year. The people were kind and helpful, the food is delicious, and the culture shared many similarities to my Mexican culture so I felt at home there.
Dream vacation: My dream vacation is a trip to New Zealand to see Hobbiton in “The Shire!” “The Lords of the Rings” book series was my introduction to fantasy and it made me a life-long fan.
What is the closest you’ve been to a famous person? When I was studying abroad, I got tickets to watch the musical “Chicago” starring Cuba Gooding Jr. as Billy Flynn. He was phenomenal! After the show, I went to the Stagedoor and I met and got a photo with Cuba. He was so kind and he made sure we all got his autograph.
What would you do with a million dollars? First, I would make my parents retire and pay off their debts then split the rest with my siblings. I would use my share on getting a master’s in publishing.
Favorite memory to share: I have so many that picking one is too hard. But overall my favorite memories involve the people I love. Whether it’s a family dinner where we all sit together and enjoy each other’s company. Or a gathering with friends where we play board games and eat junk food. Spending time with my favorite people creates my favorite memories.
What did you want to be when you were a kid? I wanted to be an archeologist as a kid. I was obsessed with Indiana Jones and I would spend hours digging in our backyard looking for shiny rocks or “fossils.”
Favorite places in the area: Palm trees! I adore palm trees, they make me smile. We have around 30 palm trees on our property and counting!
Dream job: My dream job is to be an editor that focuses on helping marginalized voices be heard through the written word. We need more diversity in all ways within the publishing and publication world. I want to be a part of that process.
What do you like about yourself? I like that I don’t take anything at face value. I will always explore beneath the surface before creating an opinion. I’ve made some great friends by not making assumptions or taking other peoples’ words as truth.
Pet peeve: People who don’t actively listen. Many people are good listeners, but most are not good at active listening. This means really hearing what someone is trying to communicate without interrupting, without judgement, and without getting defensive with tough subjects.
What/where is your heaven on earth? My heaven on Earth is that moment at night when it’s silent and it feels like you are the only person awake. Being alone with myself and being happy is a hard won victory for me.
Favorite book: Also too hard a question to answer...I love books that are told from a perspective I have never explored before. Many favorite writers of mine are Sandra Cisneros, Junot Diaz, Toni Morrison, Gloria E. Anzaldúa, and Lorna Dee Cervantes.
What movie stops you while flipping through the TV channels? Steel Magnolias. A film all about women and their relationships with other women? Sign me up!
Favorite musical group/sports team: I can’t say I have a specific favorite musical group or sports team, but I have a favorite musical. I am currently listening to “Six: the Musical” on repeat. It’s all about the six wives of Henry VIII who are in a girl group (think the Spice Girls) and they compete to be the group leader by singing about their lives as Henry’s wives.
Who should play you in a movie? Melissa Fumero who plays Amy Santiago on “Brooklyn Nine-Nine.”