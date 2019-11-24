Name: Nicole Moe.
Age: 37.
Family: Husband Aaron, sons Dylan and Conner.
Residence: Yuba City.
Occupation: Assistant to the city manager and city clerk (Marysville).
Walk-up intro music? “Thunderstruck” by AC/DC.
Hobbies, interest: Sports (both playing and watching). I love softball and baseball and my boys are amazing athletes to watch.
What brought you to the Yuba-Sutter area? Almost 12 years ago, my husband brought me to this area from Grass Valley.
What do you like about the Yuba-Sutter area? The vastness of the area; snow within a two-hour drive and ocean breeze in about the same timeframe. Also, I have been lucky enough to make incredible friends who have opened my family up to many different cultures and what is important to them.
Where would you like to retire to, live for a year? I am hoping to become an Idaho resident when I retire (I’m a country girl at heart).
Dream vacations: Calm blue ocean waters with the glass floor so you can see the fish.
What is the closest you’ve been to a famous person? The closest I’ve been to an official famous person would be a concert, but my family is filled with some amazing people that continue to wow me every day.
What would you do with a million dollars? Pay off our house, help our parents and grandparents and save the rest.
Favorite memory to share: When my oldest son was little and playing baseball, I looked down at my youngest, who was still learning to really run, starting to mimic his older brothers’ actions. From then on, our boys have continued to love to play baseball.
What did you want to be when you were a kid? A doctor.
Favorite places in the area: The Sutter Buttes and all of the shops within Marysville and Yuba City.
Dream job: I think my current job fulfills my criteria of my dream job. I am challenged, I can make a difference, I am involved with the public and I feel like I am valued.
Memberships in local organizations, groups: I am currently a part of the Sutter Area Little League as a coaches’ assistant.
Pet peeve: Rude people.
What do you like about yourself? I tend to be easy to talk to, I love to laugh and I love high-fives.
What, where is your heaven on earth? Anywhere with my friends or family.
Favorite book: “Girl, Wash your Face” by Rachel Hollis.
What movie stops you while flipping through the TV channels? Anything that is associated with travel, Christmas, heroism (“Midway,” “13 Hours”) and the Marvel movies (“Captain America,” “The Avengers”).
Favorite musical group, sports team: New York Yankees; Journey; or Florida-Georgia Line.
Who should play you in a movie? I have been told I sound like Helen Hunt, but I love the characters that Melissa McCarthy has played, so if we could merge the two that would be great.