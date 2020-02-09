Name: Carson Kam.
Age: 26.
Family: Anna Kam (mother), Hung Loi Kam (father). Sisters: Karen, Laura, Carmen
Residence: Marysville.
Occupation: Student/On-call BOA.
What’s your walk-up introduction music? “Pop Quiz” by Stereolab.
Hobbies, interests? Anime and video games.
What brought you to the Yuba-Sutter area? I got accepted to grad school at Berkeley and got opportunity to spend some time with my oldest sister.
What do you like about the Yuba-Sutter area? I love that that I am surrounded by mountains and ocean.
Where would you like to retire to/live for a year? Seattle.
Dream vacation? I backpacked through Japan a few years ago and would love to go back.
What is the closest you’ve been to a famous person? I think Scarlett Johansson walked by me at Comic Con last year.
If you could meet any famous person who would it be? Noam Chomsky.
What would you do with a million dollars? Invest it with my sister at Edward Jones.
Favorite memory to share? First time I saw snow because I was born in Florida.
What did you want to be when you were a kid? Video Game Designer.
Favorite places in the area: Lake Tahoe.
Dream Job: Working for the Federal Reserve.
Memberships in local organizations/groups: I volunteer for the Marysville Kiwanis and helped out last year during the Bok Kai weekend
Pet peeve? People who don’t use their turn signal.
What do you like about yourself? I speak both Cantonese and English.
Where is your heaven on earth? Nagano, Japan.
Favorite book: “Mother Night” by Kurt Vonnegut.
What movie stops you while flipping through the TV channels? “Spirited Away.”
Favorite musical group: Stereolab.
If you had to live on a secluded island for one month and could only bring three things that aren’t necessary for survival, what would they be? Phone, the charger to the phone and electricity.
What life quote do you live by?: Eat, sleep and be happy.
How does it make you feel to be this year’s ambassador at the Bok Kai Festival: It’s a honor to be able to represent my heritage.