Name: Joe Liebman.
Age: 37.
Residence: Lincoln.
Occupation: Police detective (Marysville Police Department).
What’s your music of choice? I like all types of music, but especially rock and country. Favorite artists include Metallica; AC/DC; Garth Brooks; and Eric Church.
Hobbies, interests: Golf, alpine hiking, shooting, politics, law, government affairs.
What brought you to the Yuba-Sutter area? I was previously employed by a private security firm as a communications director and the company was relocating its headquarters to Houston. My family and I originally planned to move to Texas, but plans changed at the last minute and I needed to find a job in law enforcement. The Marysville Police Department had an immediate need to fill an officer position.
What do you like about the Yuba-Sutter area? The community strongly supports all first responders unlike any community I have ever seen.
Where would you like to retire/live for a year? Incline Village, Nevada.
Dream vacation? I’d like to travel to and through all of Europe, from the UK to the Mediterranean.
What is the closest you’ve been to a famous person? Oddly enough, I’ve ran into Reese Witherspoon twice: Once in Disneyland and on another occasion on a hiking trail around Lake Tahoe. She was very friendly and personable.
What would you do with a million dollars? Pay off my mortgage, buy 10 acres of undeveloped property somewhere, and invest the rest.
What did you want to be when you were a kid? MLB baseball player.
Favorite places in the area? Plumas Lake Golf Club.
Dream Job: MLB umpire.
Pet peeve? People who don’t take accountability for their actions and make excuses.
What do you like about yourself? I like the fact I’m able to pass along knowledge and information. I’m fortunate enough to be able to inform others, both friends and family about real world issues given my experiences as a law enforcement officer.
Where is your heaven on earth? Anywhere around Lake Tahoe.
Favorite book: When I was a student at Sacramento State, I had to read and discuss a book titled “The Republic.” The book was written around 375 BC by Plato, the Greek philosopher. I wasn’t thrilled about the assignment but after having read the book, I came to value the insight it provides in reference to law, order, justice, politics, and character, which still apply to the world we live in today.
What movie stops you while flipping through the TV channels? Any Star Wars movie, but especially the Disney produced sequels.
Favorite sports team: Boston Red Sox and Denver Broncos.