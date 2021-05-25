Name: Daisy Tinsley
Age: 17
Family: William Tinsley (father) Jamie Tinsley (mother) Zoey Tinsley (younger sister)
Residence: Wheatland
What is the recruiting process like with regard to softball these days? The recruiting process has always been something you really have to be dedicated and want to do, it is a blessing but recruiting and putting yourself out there is something you have to constantly grind at. From emails to hundreds of college coaches, phone calls, texting, film, and so much more the process is a lot but if you truly are passionate and motivated to play at the next level it is all worth it.
Is it a full-ride or partial scholarship? Partial
What is the Northridge coach’s plan for you? Our head coach and coaching staff at Northridge are new this year and absolutely amazing. They want to build a (championship) winning program with athletes that are dedicated and willing to work hard. Our head coach, Charlotte Morgan, has an amazing mindset on building a program that wins and competes no matter what. She plans on using my speed in the outfield and at the plate as well as on the bases.
How many colleges showed interest? About 20
What are you most looking forward to about Northridge? At Northridge, I am looking forward to getting to play the game I love at the next level for an awesome and fresh program and being able to get my degree in sports business to stay in athletics.
What brought you to the Yuba-Sutter area? I have grown up in Wheatland for 17 years and have never lived anywhere else.
Where would you like to retire to/live for a year? I would like to be able to live in Greece for a year and travel to that area.
Dream vacation? Rome/Italy
What would you do with a million dollars? With a million dollars I would give my parents half because I definitely owe them a lot and the rest I would use to start a business in training/lessons for young softball players.
Favorite memory to share? The moment I committed to Northridge with my parents sitting next to me. Playing D1 college softball has always been my dream and being able to make that dream come true is the best memory.
What did you want to be when you were a kid? A professional softball player.
Favorite places in the area? Dutch Bros, my family ranch, Beale Falls rope swing, and the softball field.
Dream job? Own my own business in softball training/lessons or become a sports agent.
What do you like about yourself? I like the fact that I push myself and never give up no matter what the circumstances are. If I have a goal or dream I never think it is too much. I always push myself to reach it.
Favorite book? “The Hunger Games.”
What movie stops you while flipping through the TV channels? “Talladega Nights” or “The Sandlot.”
Who should play you in a movie? I would play Hamilton Porter (The Great Hambino) in “The Sandlot.”