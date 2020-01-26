Name: Berni Fricke.
Age: I’m 67 years young.
Family: My family includes a son, Josh; daughter, Emily; granddaughter, Ula; and daughter-in-law, Stephanie.
Residence: I have lived in Yuba City for 10 years.
Occupation: I came to this area to work for Faith Lutheran Church.
What’s your walk-up introduction music? I like many kinds of music and am constantly caught singing.
Hobbies, interests? Riding my funky recumbent bike, watching movies, and dancing. I sing with the Yuba-Sutter Master Chorale.
What do you like about the Yuba-Sutter area? I grew up mostly in Chico so I like the closeness to rivers, mountains, and the Bay Area, where I lived much of my adult life.
Where would you like to retire to/live for a year? I would like to live a year in Berlin to recapture my German roots where I was born. Then I’d retire near family in the Bay Area or Chico.
What is the closest you’ve been to a famous person? I met Ronald Reagan when he was running for Governor of California when I was a youngster.
Dream vacation? Travel all over Europe or visit my brother in Bali.
What would you do with a million dollars? I would use a lot of it to help charitable causes. I have worked with homeless people for the last 25 years. I would certainly take care of my family, and travel to see friends abroad.
Favorite memory to share? This summer in Berlin when I met relatives that helped me reconnect to my family history back over 100 years. Sadly, I also found out that one of them died in Hitler’s concentration camps. My favorite memory was holding my son minutes after he was born.
What did you want to be when you were a kid? I wanted to write comedy scripts like Rob Petrie on “The Dick Van Dyke Show.” Maybe that’s why I have over 300 puppets that I use in church and when I teach.
Pet peeve? People who have positions of responsibility but don’t spend much time with the people they serve.
What do you like about yourself? My sense of humor, which I try to use to help people find the joy of living.
Where is your heaven on earth? Heaven on Earth is found wherever I see compassion and love being shared.
Favorite books? Bible stories about Jesus, the most down-to-earth guy ever, and anything that C.S. Lewis wrote.
What movie stops you while flipping through the TV channels? I like corny love-story movies, especially when people had to overcome hard knocks.
Favorite musical group/sports team: I love Motown songs. I like the current version of the San Francisco 49ers.
Who should play you in a movie? Jason Segel could play me in a movie because he is funny, low-key and friendly.