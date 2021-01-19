Rose Mary Avila, 60, of the Arboga area.
Family: Two children and four grandkids.
Occupation: Finance of America - mortgage loan officer.
What is your walk-up intro music? Michael Bublé.
Hobbies, interests: Spending time with family and friends, barbecues, camping and getting together.
What brought you to the Yuba-Sutter area? I was born here, moved away after high school, but came back to raise my children.
What do you like about the Yuba-Sutter area? It’s a friendly and caring community.
Where would you like to retire to/live for a year? Mountains or the beach, love them both and we are so close to both.
Dream vacation: Costa Rica.
What is the closest you have been to a famous person? Was involved with a musical event so saw some the artists up close. Joe Bataan, Frankie J, Play-N-Skillz, Victoria La Mala.
What would you do with a million dollars? Save more, give more, do more, and be financially free.
Favorite memory to share: Too many great memories in my life.
What did you want to be when you were a kid? Airline stewardess.
Favorite places in the area: Wineries, downtown areas, and events.
Dream job: I love what I do now.
Memberships in local organizations/groups: Alliance for Hispanic Advancement, Marysville Kiwanis.
Pet peeve: If you do not have something nice to say, then do not say it.
How did you get involved with the Alliance for Hispanic Advancement? Met a group of people with the passion and heart to help others and advance our community.
What is your favorite event the group puts on? Prima Vera Dinner, dance.
What do you like about yourself? I am a giving person.
What/where is your heaven on earth? Whenever I go somewhere, I see the beauty in its surroundings.
Favorite book: “Seven Summers from the Shore” by Fr. Jim Sullivan.
What movie stops you while flipping through the TV channels? “The Proposal”, “Little Women”, “A Walk to Remember.”