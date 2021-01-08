COVID-19 is about at the one-year mark from when everything was put on hold, including high school spring athletics.
For Yuba City High baseball coach Dave Rodriguez a canceled season is something he never would have forecast.
He related the 2020 prep baseball season that never happened to the 1994 World Series getting canceled due to a players’ strike.
“I couldn’t believe it,” Rodriguez said. “My hopes for 2021 are to get back to some sort of normality. But unfortunately I think it’s going to take a couple of years. My priority is to develop and research some sort of routine that allows safe competition under the strict COVID guidelines. There has to be an answer somewhere.”
Dave Rodriguez, 53, Marysville, Yuba City High baseball coach.
Family: Wife Melissa, children Drew, Dmitri, Mia.
Recordings of Choice: “Beautiful Day” by U2, and the Lou Gehrig farewell speech.
What brought you to the Yuba-Sutter area? Born and raised in the Yuba Sutter area. I like the small community atmosphere.
Where would you like to retire to/live for a year? Boston and follow the Red Sox all over the world.
Dream vacation? Fenway Park – it’s heaven! Then travel to Las Vegas and sit in the front row of a championship boxing match.
What is the closest you’ve been to a famous person? “Big Papi” (David Ortiz) tossed me a ball the year the Red Sox won the World Series in 2004.
What would you do with a million dollars? Go to Boston and blow 75 percent of it and give the rest to my family.
Favorite memory to share? Seeing the Red Sox for the first time in Oakland on Aug. 22, 1978.
What did you want to be when you were a kid? When I was a kid I wanted to do anything baseball!
Favorite places in the area? Winship Field (Yuba City High School).
Dream job? Owning the Red Sox.
Pet peeve? People blaming people.
What do you like about yourself? I love all my family, friends and players.
What/where is your heaven on earth? Fenway Park.
Favorite book? Nine innings with Reggie Jackson and Bob Gibson.
What movie stops you while flipping through the TV channels? Eight Men Out.
Favorite musical group: Chicago Transit Authority (Chicago).
Favorite baseball team: (Surprise!) Boston Red Sox.