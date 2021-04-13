Name: Angela Christensen.

Age: 57.

Family: I am married and have five adult children, four grandchildren with one on the way and one grand dog.

Residence: Yuba City.

Occupation: Director of ResQpaws Volunteer. Organization.

What’s your walk-up intro music? “Who Let The Dogs Out.”

Hobbies, interests: I love spending time with friends and family, shopping, reading and spending time with my animals.

What brought you to the Yuba-Sutter area? I’ve lived here most of my life.

What do you like about the Yuba-Sutter area? Even though it’s grown, it still has the small town feel.

Where would you like to retire to/live for a year? Somewhere cool either by the ocean or mountains.

Dream vacation: To visit every Disneyland.

What is the closest you’ve been to a famous person? David Hasselhoff at Universal Studios.

What would you do with a million dollars? Build a ResQpaws facility so we could rescue more animals and pay off my house.

Favorite memory to share: One of my favorite memories when growing up was going on family picnics.

What did you want to be when you were a kid? A veterinarian.

Favorite places in the area: My house. I live in the country with a view of the Buttes. It’s quiet and peaceful.

Dream job: I’m doing it – rescuing animals.

Memberships in local organizations/groups: ResQpaws.

Pet peeve: Rudeness and people being late.

What do you like about yourself? I’m loyal and fair. I try to see the best in situations. I’m very optimistic.

What/where is your heaven on Earth? Home with my family and animals.

Favorite book: “The Notebook.”

What movie stops you while flipping through the TV channels? “The Proposal” – it’s so funny.

Favorite musical group/sports team: Pretty much any country music and oldies. I’m not much into sports.

Who should play you in a movie? Meg Ryan.

