Kelly Lynn Gash, 54, Yuba City.
Family: Children, Kara Waples (my son-in-law, Brad Waples, and my grand-dog, Piper) and Kyle Gash; Parents, Frank and Judy Harrington; Brother, Michael Harrington (my sister-in-law, Michell Harrington); and, nephew, Jared Harrington.
What’s your walk-up intro music? “Imagine” by John Lennon.
Hobbies, interests: Drawing, painting, creative writing, making greeting cards, photography, cross stitching, and learning how to quilt with the First Lutheran Church Quilting League.
What brought you to the Yuba-Sutter area? My parents relocated from San Bruno, California, due to work.
Where would you like to retire to/live for a year? I would like to retire with either a view of the Sutter Buttes or the ocean. And, I would like to live in Carmel-by-the-Sea for a year.
Dream vacation: World cruise.
What is the closest you’ve been to a famous person? Run DMC (in an elevator) at the MGM Grand in Reno, Nevada.
What would you do with a million dollars? I would share the financial blessing with my family; travel; build a custom home; give to my favorite charities; and, visit the financial establishment, Edward Jones (to ensure an inheritance for my children).
Favorite memory to share: My children’s childhoods.
What did you want to be when you were a kid? I wanted to be an owner of a gift shop or book store; travel agent; journalist; editor for a publishing company; writer/author; and/or an artist/illustrator.
Favorite places in the area: The Sutter County Museum and Gift Shop; Farmer’s Markets; Sutter Buttes; our beautiful rivers and neighborhood parks; Yuba City/Sutter Biking/Walking Trail; wildlife refuges; Sunsweet Gift Outlet; Bishop’s Pumpkin Farm; Brock’s Ice Cream; The Cookie Tree; Stephens Farmhouse; and Casa Lupe.
Memberships in local organizations/groups: The Sutter County Museum and the Sutter Buttes Regional Land Trust.
Pet peeve: Chewing gum where it’s not supposed to be.
What do you like about yourself? My 54 years of living which taught me the following “ABCs of Life”: Accept differences; be kind; count your blessings; dream; express thanks; forgive; give freely; harm no one; imagine more; jettison anger; keep confidences; love truly; master something; nurture hope; open your mind; pack lightly; quell rumors; reciprocate; seek wisdom; touch hearts; understand; value truth; win graciously; xeriscape; yearn for peace; and zealously support a worthy cause.
What/where is your heaven on earth? By the sea.
Favorite book: The Holy Bible; Pride and Prejudice; Tom Sawyer; and Agatha Christie mystery novels.
What movie stops you while flipping through the TV channels? Miracle on 34th Street and The Sound of Music.
Favorite musical group/sports team: Music: Eagles. Sports team: San Francisco 49ers.
Who should play you in a movie? Angela Lansbury and/or Lucille Ball.