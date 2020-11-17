Sue Graue, Yuba City, photographer.
What’s your walk-up intro music: “Don’t Worry, Be Happy” by Bobby McFerrin.
Hobbies, interests: Photography.
What brought you to the Yuba-Sutter area? Working at Sunsweet Growers.
What do you like about the Yuba-Sutter area? The people and accessibility to the Sierra Nevada mountains and Pacific Coast Range forests.
Where would you like to retire to/live for a year? A road trip within the United States.
Dream vacation: No end date.
What is the closest you’ve been to a famous person? Community event and dinner, former governor of California.
What would you do with a million dollars? Give large sums to family and friends.
Favorite memory to share: Seeing an albino fawn.
What did you want to be when you were a kid? Athlete.
Favorite places in the area: Sutter Buttes.
Dream job: Naturalist.
Memberships in local organizations/groups: Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture.
Pet peeve: The noise of leaf blowers.
What do you like about yourself? Self-acceptance.
What/where is your heaven on earth? Observing the natural world.
Favorite book: “The Year of Magical Thinking” by Joan Didion.
What movie stops you while flipping through the TV channels? I have not had a television, so no flipping for me.
Favorite musical group/sports team: So many ... Rolling Stones, Queen, Grateful Dead, Police, Doobie Brothers, David Grisman. I enjoy individual sports competitions.
Who should play you in a movie? Shirley MacLaine.