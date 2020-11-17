Sue Graue

Sue Graue, of Yuba City, is a photographer.

What’s your walk-up intro music: “Don’t Worry, Be Happy” by Bobby McFerrin.

Hobbies, interests:  Photography.

What brought you to the Yuba-Sutter area? Working at Sunsweet Growers.

What do you like about the Yuba-Sutter area? The people and accessibility to the Sierra Nevada mountains and Pacific Coast Range forests.

Where would you like to retire to/live for a year?  A road trip within the United States.

Dream vacation:  No end date.

What is the closest you’ve been to a famous person? Community event and dinner, former governor of California.

What would you do with a million dollars? Give large sums to family and friends.

Favorite memory to share: Seeing an albino fawn.

What did you want to be when you were a kid? Athlete.

Favorite places in the area: Sutter Buttes.

Dream job: Naturalist.

Memberships in local organizations/groups: Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture.

Pet peeve: The noise of leaf blowers.

What do you like about yourself?  Self-acceptance.

What/where is your heaven on earth? Observing the natural world.

Favorite book: “The Year of Magical Thinking” by Joan Didion.

What movie stops you while flipping through the TV channels? I have not had a television, so no flipping for me.

Favorite musical group/sports team: So many ... Rolling Stones, Queen, Grateful Dead, Police, Doobie Brothers, David Grisman. I enjoy individual sports competitions.

Who should play you in a movie? Shirley MacLaine.

