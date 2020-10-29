Mick Pettengill, 52, Yuba City.
Your background? I played college football at Butte College, then Washburn University. Currently I am in my ninth season coaching football at Yuba College (2nd as head coach).
Family: Wife, Jana; daughter, Jessica; sons: Devin and Chase; son-in-law Brice Brenneman.
By the way, how is Yuba College football adapting to the notion of playing football in January due to the pandemic? Players are adapting well and are eager to get out on the field.
What are you most looking forward to about the delayed 2020 season? A sense of normalcy.
Will weather be a factor for 2020? How will you adjust? I’m not so worried about the conditions because of all the turf fields. I’m more worried about getting stuck in the city after we play. If we have to play Feather River and/or Siskiyous, there will probably be snow on the ground. Back in the day, we always had a few games in the rain toward the end of the season. When Marin College had a team, the field was like a swamp. Guys’ cleats would come off stuck in the mud.
What’s your music of choice when entering or exiting a room? I have an eclectic taste in music and listen to almost everything. Players especially enjoy when I play bluegrass rock covers or my boy band Thursdays.
What brought you to the Yuba-Sutter area? My wife brought me here. I jokingly tell people that had I known we’d move to Yuba City when we got married, I would have taken her last name, Crowhurst. Those that have been around this area for a while know that last name.
What do you like about the Yuba-Sutter area? Family atmosphere.
Where would you like to retire or live for a year? Australia.
Favorite memory to share? Just being with my family, playing street wiffle ball and board games – two things we still do when we all get together.
Favorite places in the area? Home or the football field.
Pet peeve? Undisciplined people and people who lack common sense.
Favorite book? “The Killer Angels” by Michael Sharra and “Coach: Lessons on the Game of Life” by Michael Lewis
What movie stops you while flipping through the TV channels? “Zulu,” “Caddyshack,” “Blazing Saddles.”
Favorite sports team? Raiders and the Oakland A’s.