Name: Angela Aberasturi
Age: 44
Family: My daughter, Ashley, is 21 and graduating from Chico State this weekend, and my son, Isaac, is 17 and graduating from Sutter High School.
Residence: Yuba City, but I am actively looking to move back to Marysville, preferably in a downtown Victorian.
Occupation: I cook for The French Whisk Restaurant and Catering Company in Sutter.
What’s your walk-up intro music? “Regulators” - Warren G, because it was my sisters’ favorite song when they were 12 years old, and it definitely gets you going.
Hobbies, interests: I love to entertain and host dinner parties. I also love watching my nieces and nephews baseball and softball games. Sports in my family has been a huge thing for generations. The Marysville High School varsity softball field is named after my Grandpa Abby.
What brought you to the Yuba-Sutter area? Family. Our family has been in the Yuba-Sutter area, mostly Marysville, for about 150 years.
What do you like about the Yuba-Sutter area? I love the history, probably because it coincides with my family history. I love the beauty of Northern California, but what I love most is the community. We take care of each other.
Where would you like to retire to/live for a year? I’ve always wanted to live in San Francisco just long enough to be considered a local.
Dream vacation: Anyone who knows me knows the answer is Spain and Italy.
What is the closest you’ve been to a famous person? My parents would take my sister and I to the SF 49er training camp in Roseville when we were kids. When I was about 10 years old I recognized Joe Montana wearing a security guard T-shirt as he was trying to pass by a group of fans incognito. I asked him for his autograph, he gave it to me, and told me I was a “very smart girl.”
What would you do with a million dollars? If I had a million dollars, I would travel the world Anthony Bourdain style, learning about different cultures and cuisines.
Favorite memory to share: I hope this isn’t too scandalous, but the first thing that comes to mind is hopping the fence at the river bottoms with my dad when I was 9 years old to get into The Gathering of The Vibes music festival.
What did you want to be when you were a kid? I don’t think I was ever that kid that thought about those things. I just always wished to be happy and surrounded by family.
Favorite places in the area: Ask a restaurant worker that question and the answer will always be other restaurants. Pasquini’s on Mondays, Rolling Stone Pizza on Wednesday nights, and The Silver Dollar anytime.
Dream job: I’m working my dream job now! A long-term dream would be to open my own restaurant in Marysville.
Pet peeve: When people say it’s too late for Marysville to thrive. Things are changing in our town thanks to a community of passionate local government officials and business owners, and I only expect things to continue to get better.
What do you like about yourself? I like that I’m not afraid to explore places and travel on my own. I love to meet new people and it’s sometimes difficult to do that when you always have a group surrounding you.
What/where is your heaven on earth? Cheese. It’s cheese.
Favorite book: “East of Eden” by John Steinbeck. I reread it every couple of years and find something new each time.
What movie stops you while flipping through the TV channels? “Raising Arizona.” It’s a perfect film. My best friend Alana and I can quote practically the entire movie.
Favorite musical group/sports team: I am a die hard Giants fan. I was born that way. I’m happy to be a third generation loyal Giants fan and Dodger hater.
Who should play you in a movie? Pamela Adlon, because I love her and I feel we are similar people. Everyone should watch her show “Better Things” on Hulu.