The U.S. Department of Agriculture announced that organic producers and handlers are now able to apply for funds to assist with the cost of organic certification under a cost share program.
According to a news release, the Organic Certification Cost Share Program provides assistance to producers and handlers of agricultural products for costs related to organic certification under the USDA’s National Organic Program.
Applications for the cost share program are due by Nov. 1.
Those who are eligible include any certified producers or handlers who have paid organic certification fees to a USDA-accredited certifying agent during 2021 and any following year, the release said. Producers can be reimbursed for expenses made between Oct. 1, 2020, and Sept. 30.
To learn more, visit usda.gov/organic or contact your local USDA Service Center.