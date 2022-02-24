Letters mailed out last week to Colusa County residents regarding beet leafhoppers were sent in error and those that received them are asked to disregard.
According to a release issued by the Colusa County Agriculture Department, the California Department of Food and Agriculture (CDFA) Integrated Pest Control branch mailed a letter to the owners of 2,222 assessor’s parcel number (APN) in Colusa County concerning the beet leafhopper and requested access to properties for abatement purposes.
“This letter was sent in error, and Colusa County property owners who received this correspondence are asked to disregard it,” read the release.
The CDFA is expected to release additional information in the coming days.
At this time, there is no action needed from those who have received this letter, and no need to contact the Colusa County Agriculture Department or any other county agency.