The U.S. Department of Agriculture is offering a program for low income homeowners in rural areas of Yuba and Sutter counties.
The Home Repair Loan and Grant Program is a pilot program offered by the USDA that helps them repair, improve and modernize homes.
“What’s unique about the pilot program is (homeowners) can apply for the program for electrical and safety, individual wells for dried out wells, etc.,” said Sarah Marquart, public affairs officers for the USDA Rural Development office.
In order for homeowners to receive either a grant or loan they need to qualify. According to the USDA, prior to applying, homeowners need to own the home and lot, occupy the house, the family income must be below 50 percent of the area median income and be unable to obtain affordable credit elsewhere.
In addition to the income requirements, homeowners have to be 62 or older to receive a grant and it must be used to remove health and safety hazards.. There is a $10,000 maximum and the grant must be repaid if the property is sold in less than three years. Homeowners can receive up to $50,000 when combining the loan and grant.
Homeowners can repay loans over 20 years with a fixed interest rate of 1 percent, USDA reported. For loans more than $25,000 a full title service and appraisal is required. Loans can be designated for repairs, improve or modernize homes or they can be used to remove health and safety hazards as well.
“They need to make these accessibility improvements,” said Marquart. “A certainly powerful program for rural homeowners. This program has not been as heavily utilized as we would like.”
The program is funded on an ongoing basis said Marquart. The application to process will take about 45 days from the time the application was received.