The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Under Secretary for Farm Production and Conservation Bill Northey spoke with farmers from the region during a visit to Marysville on Wednesday.
Northey made stops for meetings in Oregon, California and Nevada this week to meet with farmers that work with the programs he oversees.
“I’d love to hear from you the things you’d like to see better, whether it’s an insurance policy, a conservation policy that works better, whether it’s something that is really working great and you want to make sure we don’t change it,” Northey said. “We are always trying to figure out something that would work better.”
Northey is responsible for three agencies in the USDA, which include the Farm Service Agency, Natural Resource Conservation Service, and the Risk Management.
Nicole Van Vleck, president and CEO of Montna Farms and chair of the USA Rice Farmers board, said Northey’s visit to the area is a testament to the current administration’s dedication to its mission of supporting farmers through programs that mitigate the significant risks of farming, like crop insurance services, conservation programs and technical assistance, and commodity, lending and disaster programs.
“The under secretary and the secretary (Sonny Perdue) himself continue to travel to farm country and really want to know what’s happening in rural America and places like the Yuba-Sutter area and Sacramento Valley,” Van Vleck said. “They want to understand the issues affecting us and continue to be supportive through the programs the department offers.”
She said it’s always beneficial to have officials like Northey in the area listening to local farmers because they can take that information back to Washington, D.C. and help push for changes that benefit growers.
Local farmer Sarb Johl said he wanted to attend the meeting to hear what the under secretary had to say after visiting with farmers on the West Coast and to hear about some of the issues the department planned on addressing. Another reason was to hear how his old friend Thomas Schultz was doing, who farmed in the Marysville area for 40 years before accepting a presidential appointment last September to be the Southwest Regional Coordinator for the USDA.
“I think it’s great to have that local representation, because at least we have someone in the department who understands and has dealt with some of the issues we face here himself,” Johl said. “That’s why the secretary wanted someone with firsthand experience on the ground and knows what it takes to work with these government programs. So, we are lucky to have someone like Tom in there trying to help with the issues and implement some important changes.”
Wednesday’s meeting was held at the residence of local farmer Charlie Mathews. Some of those in attendance grow rice, walnuts, prunes, almonds, kiwifruit and peaches around the region, as well as local agricultural commissioners and representatives from the Yuba-Sutter Farm Bureau.