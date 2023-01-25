The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) announced this week that those in Sutter County who utilize the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), may use those benefits to purchase hot food and foods intended to be consumed on retailer premises through Feb. 20.
This change in benefits is the result of recent winter storms in the area and the related power outages and flooding that occurred. The USDA said the change in benefits is effective immediately and applies to “retail food stores licensed by the Food and Nutrition Service” in Sutter County, among others in the state. Yuba and Colusa counties were not listed as eligible for this adjustment.
Residents in the following counties also may take advantage of this temporary change: Alameda, Amador, Calaveras, Contra Costa, El Dorado, Fresno, Kern, Kings, Madera, Mariposa, Merced, Monterey, Placer, Sacramento, San Benito, San Joaquin, San Luis Obispo, San Mateo, Santa Barbara, Santa Clara, Santa Cruz, Solano, Stanislaus, Ventura, and Yolo.
“When hot foods are purchased with SNAP EBT benefits through February 20, 2023, the purchases are not subject to sales tax,” the USDA said. “... We encourage all SNAP authorized retail food stores … to post a special notice in the store letting SNAP customers know that they can use their SNAP EBT benefits to purchase hot foods and, where practical, may remain on the premises to consume those foods. Thank you for your assistance in aiding those impacted by the severe winter storms.”