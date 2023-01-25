The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) announced this week that those in Sutter County who utilize the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), may use those benefits to purchase hot food and foods intended to be consumed on retailer premises through Feb. 20.

This change in benefits is the result of recent winter storms in the area and the related power outages and flooding that occurred. The USDA said the change in benefits is effective immediately and applies to “retail food stores licensed by the Food and Nutrition Service” in Sutter County, among others in the state. Yuba and Colusa counties were not listed as eligible for this adjustment.

